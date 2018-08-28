HARRISONBURG — James Madison has built its program to dominate the Colonial Athletic Association and annually compete for FCS championships.

The Dukes have done so while outspending and out-recruiting some FBS schools.

“If we make a decision as an institution to transition to the FBS level, I am all for it,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I have zero reservations.”

Athletic director Jeff Bourne said JMU is set up for success should university administrators decide to push the team into the highest level of college football.

“I could see us being successful in a very, very short period of time,” Bourne said. “I could see us that once we transitioned, within three to four years, that we’d compete close to the top of the league. And I really mean that.

“I think a lot of it I credit to our coaching staff. I’d want that coaching staff to stay in place because they can coach at any level.”

Both Bourne and Houston said in order to make the move the school has to commit to investing in football with even more urgency than it has the last few years.

In December, Houston was given a 10-year contract extension that pays him $515,311 annually. This offseason, JMU bumped up its assistant coaches salary pool by $118,500 from last year.

The Dukes also built a temporary indoor facility and have committed to covering cost of attendance across all sports, including football, beginning next year.

USA Today’s college sports financial database reports for the 2016-17 academic year, JMU’s athletic department total revenue of $48,210,400 ranked 62nd among all Division I schools. That number topped all athletic departments with FCS programs and nearly half of the FBS schools including Group of Five schools like Old Dominion, Boise State and Appalachian State — all of which have jumped from FCS to FBS.

“I don’t want to transition on a shoestring budget,” Houston said. “I’ve looked at enough programs at the mid-major level that are trying to operate on a shoestring budget and it’s not feasible to have sustained success on a shoestring budget, whether you’re trying to skimp on travel or skimp on resources for the players, nutrition or facilities, because it’ll all come back to recruiting. So as long as the institution is making the commitment to be competitive and relevant, then I will be all for it.”

The problem is FBS conferences haven’t visited JMU or even inquired about a possible new membership recently. Bourne said, “it’s been quiet over the last year.”

“And the reason I think it’s quiet is because of the large level of uncertainty over what happens to the future of revenue sharing formulas at the Group of Five,” he said.

Separation between the Power Five conferences (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC) and the rest of FBS (AAC, C-USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt) is only growing.

“With syndication dollars pretty much off the table, that is a tremendous hit to any league,” Bourne said. “Given it was the syndication networks that primarily dictated how leagues were put together and which leagues came in, that model has pretty much gone away.

“Now it’s coming down to type of institution and what type of support do they get, what their fan base looks like and how competitive are they. When you look at all that, we’re already — at the FCS level — better than a large chunk of the FBS institutions that are out there. But until that picture starts to firm up and something more definitive starts to happen, I think we find ourselves in an excellent position.”

Bourne would rather approach a possible Power Five-Group of Five split as a perennial FCS power as opposed to a meddling, transitioning Group of Five school. He said he believes that’s the position of strength when the haves and have-nots eventually divide.

“The rubber will hit the road when presidents in the Group of Five are no longer able to adequately fund their programs to the level of being competitive,” Bourne said. “And I’m not sure that’s very far away.

“There are already people starting to feel that squeeze and are saying, ‘Can we continue to compete at that level?’ If as a Group of Five school I can no longer be competitive with the Power Five because the money is just so radically different, then I’ll have to go through the self realization then that maybe my program is different than what I aspired it to be at one time.”

This year Idaho has stepped down to play in the FCS after 22 years at the FBS level.

As for Houston, if the Dukes continue to win he’ll continue to be presented with opportunity to coach at the FBS level. This offseason he was rumored to be a candidate at Rice and Georgia Southern.

“Mike is first class and it just goes to show that he’s still there,” said Fred Goldsmith, Houston’s mentor, friend and former boss at Division II Lenoir-Rhyne.

Goldsmith was the coach at L-R who hired Houston to be his defensive coordinator. He also had stops as the coach at Duke and Rice.

“He’s running a program the way Frank Beamer ran a program at Virginia Tech,” Goldsmith said. “And he’s going in the hall of fame. [Former Texas and North Carolina coach] Mack Brown is going in the hall of fame and that’s the kind of program that Mack ran. It pays off.

“[USC coach] Clay Helton, coached for me at Duke. Clay out at Southern Cal is the same way. [Stanford coach David] Shaw out there is the same way, so I think Mike is in the mold of the new era.”

Houston said whether or not JMU jumps to FBS will not determine if he leaves for another job or stays at the school.

“If we stay FCS, I’m going to push to make sure that we have the best possible opportunity that there is at the FCS level to be the very best team in the country,” Houston said. “I came here and took this job, sat here in my introductory press conference and said that this is a place at the FCS level you should expect to be competitive year in and year out to compete for national championships. You can build a national championship program here and we’ve done that.”