Houston Happy After Bounce Back Victory
VILLANOVA, Pa. — It was exactly what Mike Houston wanted to see in response.
“They were ready to go when they got up this morning,” the third-year James Madison coach said following his team’s 37-0 win at Villanova on Saturday. “They have been focused all week and I think it showed in the way we played today, so it’s good to get back in the win column especially going into the bye week.”
JMU registered 302 total yards of offense to Villanova’s 157, in addition to scoring twice on special teams and forcing a turnover on defense.
Last week, the Dukes were beaten at home and in Colonial Athletic Association play for the first time in Houston’s tenure.
“You look at the stat sheet today versus last week and the mistakes we made last week weren’t there today,” Houston said.
There were no turnovers for JMU, and the Dukes committed only one penalty versus the Wildcats.
In its Week 6 loss to Elon, JMU turned the ball over twice and had two penalties that negated touchdowns.
Elon racked up 498 total yards of offense while the Phoenix had seven plays of 30 yards or more. Villanova didn’t have any plays of 30 yards or longer.
“I thought last week was probably the worst effort we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Houston said. “It’s the most yardage we’ve given up to an FCS team since my first year at The Citadel, so to say that’s not how we play is a tremendous understatement.
“It was a pretty tough week in that room, and we had to get back to doing the things that we do and having pride, playing with physicality and doing our job. … We’re a very disciplined defensive unit that plays with a lot of fire and we wanted to get back to doing that and I thought out kids did a great job of that today.”
Brown Makes Most Of First Start
Jake Brown didn’t wait long to make his first start count.
The redshirt sophomore receiver caught four passes for 45 yards on James Madison’s first possession, enabling the Dukes to get into field-goal range.
“We didn’t hesitate to put him in there,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “We could’ve moved somebody from another position, but he’s had a real, steady, come-along year.”
Brown was plugged into the starting lineup at the slot position since redshirt freshman receiver Josh Sims missed the game with a concussion.
“The coaches just told me that I’ll get my opportunity at the beginning of the week, so they believed in me,” Brown said. “I just went out there and did my job. My line played great. [Quarterback] Ben [DiNucci] threw really good balls and I just tried to focus on what I needed to do and take what I had done in practice and translate it to the game.”
A Trinity Episcopal (Richmond) grad, Brown, finished with eight catches for 72 yards against Villanova.
“We’ve really been waiting on him to come through for about a year and a half now,” Houston said. “Really we expected to get more out of him last year than what we got, and I think that shows a lot of maturity and growth.”
D-Line Shows Depth
James Madison used eight different defensive linemen in its 37-0 blanking of Villanova.
Of the eight, five had sacks.
“We had a couple of sub packages against a couple of their personnel groupings to play some different guys and it’s good to,” Dukes coach Mike Houston said.
The return of defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa from an undisclosed injury allowed JMU to rotate Atariwa, Mike Greene and Paris Black at the position.
In obvious passing situations, defensive end Ron’Dell Carter slid inside, giving the Dukes a chance to use Carter, Black, Darrious Carter and John Daka on the field at the same time.
Junior Matt Terrell, redshirt freshman Garrett Groulx and freshman Drew Painter also saw game action.
“We’ve got some positive depth that allows us to keep the guys fresh,” Houston said.