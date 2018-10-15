VILLANOVA, Pa. — It was exactly what Mike Houston wanted to see in response.

“They were ready to go when they got up this morning,” the third-year James Madison coach said following his team’s 37-0 win at Villanova on Saturday. “They have been focused all week and I think it showed in the way we played today, so it’s good to get back in the win column especially going into the bye week.”

JMU registered 302 total yards of offense to Villanova’s 157, in addition to scoring twice on special teams and forcing a turnover on defense.

Last week, the Dukes were beaten at home and in Colonial Athletic Association play for the first time in Houston’s tenure.

“You look at the stat sheet today versus last week and the mistakes we made last week weren’t there today,” Houston said.

There were no turnovers for JMU, and the Dukes committed only one penalty versus the Wildcats.

In its Week 6 loss to Elon, JMU turned the ball over twice and had two penalties that negated touchdowns.

Elon racked up 498 total yards of offense while the Phoenix had seven plays of 30 yards or more. Villanova didn’t have any plays of 30 yards or longer.

“I thought last week was probably the worst effort we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Houston said. “It’s the most yardage we’ve given up to an FCS team since my first year at The Citadel, so to say that’s not how we play is a tremendous understatement.

“It was a pretty tough week in that room, and we had to get back to doing the things that we do and having pride, playing with physicality and doing our job. … We’re a very disciplined defensive unit that plays with a lot of fire and we wanted to get back to doing that and I thought out kids did a great job of that today.”