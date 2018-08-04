HARRISONBURG — When Mike Houston jogged onto the field at Bridgeforth Stadium Friday, all of his players were in the right spot.

The third-year James Madison football coach had the majority of his roster practicing at full speed as the Dukes opened their three-week training camp.

“I like it a lot better when you have Jimmy [Moreland] and Rashad [Robinson] out there at corner and Cardon [Johnson] at running back,” Houston said. “You got your offensive linemen out there that you want. Dimtri [Holloway] is out there at linebacker and certainly, when you have experienced players on the field, you look like a different football team.

“It’s great to have those players out there practicing.”

Of those that Houston mentioned, Moreland was the only one to practice all the way through the spring. The others, as well as running backs Trai Sharp and Marcus Marshall and defensive end Darrious Carter, either missed all of the spring or were limited due to injuries.

Houston said it was those veteran athletes who set the tone during drills.

“I thought it was a good, solid day,” Houston said. “I thought everyone’s effort was good. “I thought our older, experienced kids’ effort was at the standard. Our newcomers have to learn what the standard is and I told them, ‘This is not a mediocre football program.’

“When I tell them we’re going to catch the ball and burst 10 yards, then we’re going to catch the ball and burst 10 yards. When we’re going to pursue the ball, we’re going to pursue the ball. Some guys don’t know what that means because they’ve never been trained like that before, but I thought it was a great day for older players, who did a great job with leadership. The younger guys will come along because it’s like that every year.”

Senior safety Grant Westbrook, who begins camp in competition for a starting role, said he thought the team maintained energy throughout the practice.