Houston Enjoys 'Solid' Start To Camp
HARRISONBURG — When Mike Houston jogged onto the field at Bridgeforth Stadium Friday, all of his players were in the right spot.
The third-year James Madison football coach had the majority of his roster practicing at full speed as the Dukes opened their three-week training camp.
“I like it a lot better when you have Jimmy [Moreland] and Rashad [Robinson] out there at corner and Cardon [Johnson] at running back,” Houston said. “You got your offensive linemen out there that you want. Dimtri [Holloway] is out there at linebacker and certainly, when you have experienced players on the field, you look like a different football team.
“It’s great to have those players out there practicing.”
Of those that Houston mentioned, Moreland was the only one to practice all the way through the spring. The others, as well as running backs Trai Sharp and Marcus Marshall and defensive end Darrious Carter, either missed all of the spring or were limited due to injuries.
Houston said it was those veteran athletes who set the tone during drills.
“I thought it was a good, solid day,” Houston said. “I thought everyone’s effort was good. “I thought our older, experienced kids’ effort was at the standard. Our newcomers have to learn what the standard is and I told them, ‘This is not a mediocre football program.’
“When I tell them we’re going to catch the ball and burst 10 yards, then we’re going to catch the ball and burst 10 yards. When we’re going to pursue the ball, we’re going to pursue the ball. Some guys don’t know what that means because they’ve never been trained like that before, but I thought it was a great day for older players, who did a great job with leadership. The younger guys will come along because it’s like that every year.”
Senior safety Grant Westbrook, who begins camp in competition for a starting role, said he thought the team maintained energy throughout the practice.
“I think today went really well,” Westbrook said. “We came together as a unit and had a good day.
“The first day is always kind of rough because you want to get the new guys acclimated and you want the older guys come together and do well together, but overall I thought we had good effort.”
Houston Praises Expansion Of Cost Of Attendance
On Thursday, the Daily News-Record reported JMU will provide cost-of-attendance stipends across all sports for incoming and returning scholarship athletes beginning in the fall of 2019.
On Friday, Houston said it’s a “game changer” for his program.
“It’s something that I’ve been pushing for since I got here,” Houston said. “The top programs in the country offer cost of attendance. There are programs in the [Colonial Athletic Association] that are beginning to offer cost of attendance also and we expect to remain competitive and relevant at the level we’re accustomed to.”
Houston said over the past couple of years, he’s lost out on recruits because the Dukes didn’t have cost-of-attendance stipends to give.
The 2019 recruiting class is the first to see it on their official written offers from the school.
“All the FBS teams are doing it,” Houston said. “And to be honest, those are the ones we recruit against, so it’s a big factor.
“We get into the school year where our guys with the amount of time they spend working, training, rehabbing and preparing for each week on top of their school work is extremely demanding. These guys don’t have the ability to get a part-time job because they don’t have any free time. They can’t go do what the regular students can do, so many of these guys have financial need.
“And it’s money to do laundry, go buy deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste or to drive home to see their parents during the open weekend. It seems like trivial things, but they now at least have a source to help with that.”
CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said even though the league doesn’t mandate schools provide cost of attendance, he sees it as a positive.
“It’s a good thing, but I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily a good thing just because it’s cost of attendance,” D’Antonio said. “I think anytime our member institutions make a decision to put resources behind the student-athlete experience, it’s a good thing for everyone involved.”