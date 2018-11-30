HARRISBURG, Pa. – The speculation hasn’t distracted Mike Houston or his players, the third-year James Madison coach said by phone Friday.

The Dukes will play Saturday at No. 8-seed Colgate in Hamilton, N.Y., in the second round of the FCS playoffs after a whirlwind of a week regarding Houston’s future leading the team.

“I always preach controlling what you can control,” Houston said. “I can’t control other people, but I can control myself, our preparation and we’re all focused on our preparations for Colgate for kickoff at one o’clock on Saturday afternoon.

“We had a great week of practice, the kids are locked in and we can’t wait to get on the field.”

Earlier Friday, Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill announced the 49ers had pulled their offer to Houston to make him the school’s next coach.

“Normally, I would not comment on an ongoing search,” Hill said in a statement. “However, in light of recent public comments, I feel it’s important to update our supporters on the status of our interest in Mike Houston.

“This morning we withdrew a contract offer that had been negotiated in good faith with Coach Houston and his representatives. This was based on the fact that last evening, Coach Houston informed us that he had interest in exploring other head coaching opportunities while remaining under consideration here.”

Houston is 37-5 in his three seasons at JMU and trying to lead the Dukes to their third straight appearance in the FCS national title game. Under Houston, JMU won its second national title in school history in 2016.

“I can’t control what other people may say or what rumors may be out there, but I can control our preparation,” Houston said.

On Wednesday, Houston said him and Hill spoke twice – on Sunday and on Tuesday – and that he was interested in the job that Hill offered him.

Houston never said he accepted the position.

A source told the Daily News-Record on Thursday that East Carolina fired coach Scottie Montgomery as a result of Houston’s offer from Charlotte becoming public. The source said East Carolina was going to wait until Monday, after the Pirates play their season finale, to fire Montgomery, but changed course to target Houston.

Charlotte fired former coach Brad Lambert on Nov. 18. Lambert was the only coach in the program’s history and was 22-48 over six seasons at the school.

Montgomery spent three seasons leading the Pirates and finished with a 9-26 mark during that time. One of his losses came to Houston when FCS JMU knocked off FBS ECU, 34-14, in the 2017 season opener.

If Houston would depart JMU, he’d be leaving only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. That deal, which pays Houston $515,311 – with $390,111 base salary and $125,000 coming from private sources – annually runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Houston, a North Carolina native, has $750,000 buyout if he leaves JMU for ECU prior to Jan. 31, 2020.