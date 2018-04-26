HARRISONBURG — Winning championships and producing All-Americans aren’t issues for James Madison football.

Turning those players who have starred at the school while securing a national title along with three straight conference crowns into NFL Draft picks is another story.

No JMU players have been selected during the seven-round event since 2013 when the Arizona Cardinals took offensive lineman Earl Watford in the fourth.

As the 2018 NFL Draft begins tonight at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, there’s hesitance from JMU coach Mike Houston that the streak will end in the next three days.

“I don’t expect us to have anyone drafted this year just based on the feedback that we’ve gotten,” Houston said. “I may be wrong, I may be surprised, and I hope I am because I think you look at this group with what they’ve done and achieved.

“There’s something to be said for a driven winner that does things right on the field and off the field. I’d hope the [general managers] put a little bit of stock into the fact that my guys are going to conduct themselves in a manner that is going to bring positive light to whatever organizations that they’re a part of.”

Of the draft-eligible Dukes, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie and defensive end Andrew Ankrah are the most likely of the group to be picked.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projects Stinnie, who said this week that he wanted to hold off on commenting about the draft until after it’s over, as a sixth- or seventh-rounder. Some analysts have Ankrah as a seventh-rounder and some see him as an undrafted free agent.

Houston said regardless of what happens with the draft he believes about “a half dozen” of his former players will end up signing free-agent deals and get their shot at pro football during a rookie mini-camp.

After JMU won its 2016 national title, running back Khalid Abdullah wasn’t drafted, but signed a free-agent contract with the New York Giants. Offensive lineman Mitchell Kirsch signed with the Chicago Bears, cornerback Taylor Reynolds landed with the Atlanta Falcons and punt returner/wide receiver Rashard Davis earned rookie camp tryouts with both the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Davis was the only one to stick, signing with the Eagles, and was on the franchise’s practice squad during its Super Bowl.

“I think last year I was disappointed that Khalid didn’t get picked up there in the late rounds,” Houston said. “But I think that this year the group is stronger top to bottom.

“I think guys like Aaron maybe have more of the measureables that make for an NFL player versus a collegiate player, so you’d hope that maybe it would happen, but I’m not overly optimistic about it.”

Houston said quarterback Bryan Schor as well as safeties Jordan Brown and Raven Greene improved their chances of earning an NFL opportunity during JMU’s pro day last month. Schor threw the ball accurately through the wind on a cold day at Bridgeforth Stadium, and both Brown and Greene excelled during the running drills.

Brown told the Daily News-Record last month that he met one-on-one with a scout from the Los Angeles Chargers that day.

This week, Schor said he’s had a couple of private workouts with teams since the pro day, but didn’t want to reveal which ones to protect his stock.

“I felt like I performed well,” Schor said about those sessions. “And I was confident that I gelled with the coaches well. I’m hoping all those things were felt mutually by those coaches, but we’ll see in the next couple of days here.”

Schor, who will graduate from JMU next week, said he’d watch the draft with his family, which is making the trip to Harrisonburg.

Schor was a two-time team captain and leaves the school holding all-time JMU records for passing yards (7,078), passing touchdowns (62), completions (559) and total yards (8,241).