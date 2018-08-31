RALEIGH, N.C. — Finally, a decision was made.

Late Friday, James Madison coach Mike Houston said the Dukes will start junior Ben DiNucci at quarterback in their season opener and that junior signal-caller Cole Johnson would also see game action today against N.C. State.

The Dukes and Wolfpack have a noon kickoff at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“Both of them are very competitive,” Houston said. “And both of them are similar in the character individuals that they are and I think that’s what makes the decision very tough.

“But we plan to play both and we’re going to go with whoever gives us the best opportunity to win.”

To begin the game, that’s DiNucci — a Pittsburgh transfer, who started six times for the Panthers last season including once against N.C. State when he completed 19-of-32 throws for 170 yards and a touchdown.

After leaving Pitt in December, the 6-foot-2, 211-pounder walked-on at JMU and wasn’t put on scholarship until the spring was over.

“He just gives us the best chance to win,” Houston said. “It’s no knock on Cole at all, but Ben has just come on the last couple of weeks and just played his best here late in the preseason.

“He has a presence about him and a confidence about him that I think will serve him well and serve our team well in this opening game.”

In the narrow race for the job, DiNucci and Johnson shared first-team reps initially in the spring and then all the way through August training camp and into the first game week of the season.

Houston said during all the evaluation of the quarterbacks, he was on the same page with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Donnie Kirkpatrick.

“Donnie has tracked every stat and every throw in every competitive situation that we’ve had all preseason,” Houston said. “I’ve looked at it from the standpoint of a little bit of an overseer as the head coach – watching how a guy manages the offense, how he leads the group on the field, how he makes the plays under pressure and then also looking at it from a defensive standpoint of having to defend both quarterbacks.

“Both of us came to the same conclusion.”

Earlier this week, Kirkpatrick said he noticed the seasoned edge DiNucci possesses.

“Ben brings some experience to the deal,” Kirkpatrick said, “in that, obviously, he has been a starting quarterback in college football games before, so I think in the weeks leading up to the game [week], it was one thing, but in game week, I can see he’s done it before.”

Johnson was the backup to former starter Bryan Schor in each of the last two seasons, having earned one start when Schor was hurt. In that game as a true freshman, Johnson threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns to help the Dukes beat Elon.

Kirkpatrick said Johnson has great knowledge of the Dukes’ system from working in it for more than two years.

Houston said DiNucci’s decision to enroll without a scholarship in the spring provided him the necessary time to comprehend the team’s offensive packages and schemes to adequately compete with Johnson.

The last time Houston brought in a transfer quarterback to battle for a starting job was ahead of the 2016 season, but Schor beat out Connor Mitch, who left South Carolina to join JMU.

Mitch didn’t get on campus until the summer before that season started.

“Truly Connor was never competitive and really didn’t have a good understanding of the offense probably until about midseason,” Houston said. “The way Ben chose to go about it was critical because he had the offense well in hand going into the summer and has a much firmer grasp on it now than he would’ve had if he didn’t have that head start with spring practice.”

Kirkpatrick said he thinks both DiNucci and Johnson have benefited from a long, intense competition.

“The consistency has gotten better,” Kirkpatrick said, “because you can’t have a day on and a day off because you’re competing.

“The other guy might be on, and you can’t afford to be off, so I just see more consistency. I think they were always committed, so I wouldn’t say they’ve gotten more committed to the cause, but I do think they’ve locked in a little more.”