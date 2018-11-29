HARRISONBURG — James Madison football coach Mike Houston said Wednesday that he has been offered the head coaching job at Charlotte, but would not say if he has accepted the position.

“The facts are I’ve been offered a job. That’s it,” Houston said when he made a statement after JMU’s practice on Wednesday.

He did not take any questions.

Citing a source, Bruce Feldman — a college football writer for The Athletic — tweeted earlier Wednesday that Houston was expected to become the new coach at University of North Carolina at Charlotte, an FBS school.

Houston said Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill reached out Sunday and that the two spoke again on Tuesday.

“I told him I was interested in the job,” Houston said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with JMU. I have been blessed to have the opportunity to be the head coach here. I am still the head coach here. I have been fortunate enough to be around some of the best young men that I could ever have the possibility to be around and they have done everything we’ve ever asked of them.

“I have loyal coaches. I have a great administration. I have been honest and straightforward with everyone at any institution I’ve talked to including this one. I was honest with my team today.”

Houston is 37-5 over three seasons at James Madison, led the Dukes to consecutive appearances in the FCS championship game and helped the school win its second national title in 2016.

The Dukes play at No. 8-seed Colgate in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday. Houston said he will coach in the game and that his focus on helping his team advance in the tournament.

“We are aware that Mike Houston has been offered the head coaching job at Charlotte,” the school athletic department said in a statement sent by Kevin Warner, JMU assistant athletic director for communications, “and that he addressed the offer with the local media after Wednesday’s practice. At this point he has not accepted the offer. We expect Mike to coach JMU on Saturday at Colgate.”

Houston said he hated the timing of being linked to the Charlotte job.

“It’s just unfortunate,” he said. “But it’s the reality of college football right now with the national signing day being moved up into December. Institutions have obviously sped up their process toward going after different candidates for different reasons.”

If Houston would depart JMU, he’d be leaving only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. That deal, which pays Houston $515,311 annually — with $390,111 in base salary and $125,000 coming from private sources — runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Houston, a North Carolina native, has a $500,000 buyout if he leaves JMU prior to Jan. 31, 2020, for a school in Conference USA — the league Charlotte plays in.

“It is two and a half hours from my parents and my family and there’s personal reasons why that’s important to me,” he said. “At the same time, this group here is very important to me also. The big thing I want is I want that group right there to have the opportunity to compete on Saturday at a very high level with all of us being together and that’s my focus this week and not anything else.”

Charlotte fired former coach Brad Lambert on Nov. 18. He was the only coach in program history and compiled a 22-48 record over six seasons there.