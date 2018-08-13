HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s defense is trying to quickly grow up.

“We’re a step closer, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” third-year Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott said after Saturday’s team scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium. “But we’re getting to the stage now where we can put the ball down and play. The more we can do that, the better we’ll be ready for N.C. State.”

A unit that led the FCS in scoring defense (11.1 points per game), interceptions (31) and total sacks (51) in 2017 has just four starters back this season — senior defensive end Darrious Carter and senior cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson.

JMU opens at N.C. State on Sept. 1 at noon.

“It’s been a lot of install,” senior safety Grant Westbrook said. “It’s been getting back to fundamentals and now that we’re getting into the swing of camp and we play in three weeks, there’s less time to wait around.

“There’s not enough time to pick it up later.”

Westbrook is one of five safeties vying for two starting jobs. JMU will also have first-time starters at both linebacker positions, both defensive tackle spots and at the opposite defensive end.

To get fresh starters and newcomers accommodated, Trott said he has made sure players who are in contributing roles for the first time are getting the snaps they need at practice to feel comfortable within his 4-2-5 system.

“It’s not really as much ones and twos,” Trott said. “But sometimes you can get a guy more reps that way. Now at this stage, it’s more about reps.”

For instance, Carter has taken mostly second-team reps in order to get junior defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka and Matt Terrell all the looks they needs with the first-team unit. Ron’Dell Carter is likely to start at the other end spot while Daka and Terrell probably are the first two ends off the bench.