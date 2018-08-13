HOT TO TROTT
Madison Defense Inching Closer To To Filling Holes Opened By Graduation
HARRISONBURG — James Madison’s defense is trying to quickly grow up.
“We’re a step closer, but we’ve got a lot of work to do,” third-year Dukes defensive coordinator Bob Trott said after Saturday’s team scrimmage at Bridgeforth Stadium. “But we’re getting to the stage now where we can put the ball down and play. The more we can do that, the better we’ll be ready for N.C. State.”
A unit that led the FCS in scoring defense (11.1 points per game), interceptions (31) and total sacks (51) in 2017 has just four starters back this season — senior defensive end Darrious Carter and senior cornerbacks Jimmy Moreland, Curtis Oliver and Rashad Robinson.
JMU opens at N.C. State on Sept. 1 at noon.
“It’s been a lot of install,” senior safety Grant Westbrook said. “It’s been getting back to fundamentals and now that we’re getting into the swing of camp and we play in three weeks, there’s less time to wait around.
“There’s not enough time to pick it up later.”
Westbrook is one of five safeties vying for two starting jobs. JMU will also have first-time starters at both linebacker positions, both defensive tackle spots and at the opposite defensive end.
To get fresh starters and newcomers accommodated, Trott said he has made sure players who are in contributing roles for the first time are getting the snaps they need at practice to feel comfortable within his 4-2-5 system.
“It’s not really as much ones and twos,” Trott said. “But sometimes you can get a guy more reps that way. Now at this stage, it’s more about reps.”
For instance, Carter has taken mostly second-team reps in order to get junior defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka and Matt Terrell all the looks they needs with the first-team unit. Ron’Dell Carter is likely to start at the other end spot while Daka and Terrell probably are the first two ends off the bench.
“We had more experience in older guys last year,” Trott said. “You cannot put a price on experience and so that group last year had played a lot of football in our system.
“Now we have some guys who haven’t played in that group, so we’re trying to get them more experience and the D-line is the one position that you can never have enough of.”
At linebacker, juniors Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word are practicing mostly with the first team.
Even though Holloway made nine starts at the position two years ago, he played in only one game last year before a foot injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. The defensive staff wants to make sure Holloway isn’t rusty for when the Dukes and Wolfpack square off.
Holloway had a career-high 16 tackles in JMU’s 2016 national semifinal victory at North Dakota State.
“What we’re all hoping is that he gets his game back because when he played, he was a pretty disruptive linebacker,” Trott said. “We expect him to play the way we think he can play. That’s what he expects, so he’s got to get his game back and the other guys there have to step their game up so we can go play.”
Oliver has started at slot corner over the last two seasons and through eight practices he has taken some snaps at outside linebacker so that he doesn’t have to come off the field when the Dukes aren’t in their nickel package.
Trott, who also is the safeties coach, will make a decision on the two safety positions. Westbrook, sophomore Wayne Davis, junior Adam Smith, sophomore D’Angelo Amos and sophomore Adam Smith are all competing for the jobs.
Trott said the transfers, Davis (Ohio State), Terrell (Garden City Community College) and defensive tackle Paris Black (Wake Forest) are adapting to their new team. All three have earned first- or second-team reps.
“Part of it is that they’ve been in college, so that’s a huge factor,” Trott said. “Wayne understands what we’re doing and I think the other two understand, but I think it’s a big advantage that they’ve been in college, been to training camp and done this before.
“It’s just a matter of learning a new language with how we say things and part of it is how we play.”
Westbrook said the pace in practice will only accelerate as JMU nears its opener.
“The sense of urgency definitely picks up the closer you get to game time,” Westbrook said. “We know that, the coaches know, and you practice because you have a game.”