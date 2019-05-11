Of the seven batters Elon pitchers walked, five of those base runners would eventually come around to score on home runs hit by JMU. Following Alexander’s first-inning double, Logan Newton and Sara Jubas drew walks behind her to load the bases, prompting Dukes coach Loren LaPorte to make the game-changing decision in the opening frame.

“You can’t make mistakes against ‘em,” Elon coach Kathy Bocock said. “You’ve got to try to get outs because you can’t give up free bases.”

Alexander was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player and the win was the last of three in three days as Madison outscored its opponents 33-1 during the event.

JMU slugged five home runs, a CAA one-game tourney record, as Alexander tossed a one-hitter in the Dukes’ 12-0 run-ruled shortened championship victory over the Phoenix on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.

And with each blow, James Madison flexed the dominance it maintained over the Colonial Athletic Association for the entire spring.

LaPorte sent freshman Victoria Figueroa to the plate as a pinch hitter and the CAA All-Rookie team choice supplied the conclusive smash — a first-pitch grand slam sent over the fence in left-center field.

“I was looking for the changeup,” Figueroa said. “That’s what I wanted and she threw it right there where I could hit it.”

The only pitch Figueroa saw all afternoon sent her on a home-run trot she’s likely to never forget.

“I just felt so energetic,” Figueroa said of watching the ball sail over the wall. “I was shaking and I was like, ‘Yeah! Yeah! Yeah! Let’s Go!’”

LaPorte said: “Fig’s been seeing the ball really well and she’s got the prettiest swing on our team, really, and I just had a gut feeling. It was a good matchup with the pitcher and Fig, so first pitch was outta here, so it was an awesome job by a freshman coming up big.”

To lead off the home half of the first, Hannah File hit a solo shot for the first of JMU’s five home runs. The school’s record for home runs in a game is six, which was set last season against Hofstra.

Immediately following Figueroa’s slam, Madison Naujokas sent one screaming to the left of where Figueroa’s shot landed for back-to-back home runs. Jubas knocked a three-run shot out in the second and a two-run blast out in the third to finish the afternoon 2-for-2 with six RBIs.

Alexander, who yielded just the one hit and two walks in the circle, struck out nine hitters.

“I try my best,” Alexander said. “Legs were a little tired, but knowing my teammates had my back and fighting through it, I was fine.”

Alexander, Jubas, Page County product Kate Gordon and Fort Defiance grad Megan Good all represented JMU (47-7) on the CAA All-Tournament team. Ally Repko, a Broadway alum at Elon (33-20-1), also was named to the All-Tournament team.

“This is a great feeling,” LaPorte said moments after JMU hoisted the CAA championship trophy. “I feel like our team has stayed consistent and stayed composed. I’m really proud of them and I’m proud of my coaching staff. We wouldn’t be where we are without them, the hours they put in and getting this team ready. It’s the full team right now.”

The Dukes have won 19 straight contests and haven’t lost since April 10 as they wait to see whether or not they’ll host an NCAA regional when the selections are made Sunday. JMU last earned the right to host a regional in 2016, the same year it also hosted a Super Regional. Entering Friday, the Dukes had an RPI of 14.

Of the possibility, Alexander said JMU “is very deserving” to host.

“I feel like we’ve done what we needed to do in the preseason,” LaPorte said. “We have four Top 25 wins and we played a tough schedule, and that’s something the committee told us we didn’t do in 2017, so we tried to do that and I feel like we’ve proved our point.”