HARRISONBURG — Maybe more so than most college teams, coaches and players across the country, Dimitri Holloway understands his most important task during spring drills.

“Just one goal for me, and that’s to get 100 percent healthy right now,” the James Madison junior linebacker said.

For the past 14 months, Holloway spent the majority of his time rehabbing and resting his right foot and ankle, which were initially hurt during the 2016 FCS championship game when JMU beat Youngstown State 28-14.

But earlier this month, when the Dukes took the practice field for the first time this spring, the Newport News native rejoined his teammates. Through the first four sessions, he feels fine.

“I told him that I’m real glad to see him out there in pads and doing the things that he does instead of standing over there next to me,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “It’s real good to have him out there and he’s chomping at the bits and he wants more reps.”

Before the start of the spring, Holloway hadn’t suited up to play since the 2017 season-opening victory at East Carolina. He recorded six tackles against the Pirates, but aggravated the same right foot that forced him off the field at the FCS title game the previous January.

He missed all of last spring and wasn’t cleared to practice again until a few weeks into training camp this past August.

“The East Carolina game I went into and the training staff had prepared me for it, so I felt pretty healthy going into it,” Hollway said. “So I felt good, and then throughout the game it started to catch up with me and I realized that maybe it might not have been the smartest thing.”

That’s why Holloway said when he knew he re-injured himself that it was time for a different approach.

“The [trainers] just told me they weren’t going to rush it this time,” Holloway said. “I told myself the same thing to make sure that I was being smart about it this time because I knew I had to be counted on this year.

“I can’t count on someone else filling in the spot. We had [graduated linebackers] like Kyre Hawkins, Gage Steele and Brandon Hereford, and so I’m the older guy in the group now. I got to be smarter about the different decisions I make both on an off the field.”

By sitting out the rest of the 2017 season, Holloway received a medical-hardship waiver and now has two years of eligibility left.

The expectation Houston has for Holloway is to start at inside linebacker alongside fellow junior Landan Word when the Dukes kick off 2018 at N.C. State on Sept. 1.

Holloway made nine starts at the position in 2016 when he tallied 53 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He set a career-high for tackles in a game with 16 total during JMU’s 27-17 win at North Dakota State in the national semifinal.

“I think he’s an all-conference caliber player when he’s healthy, so hopefully we can get him completely healed,” Houston said.

Holloway is participating in most drills, but not all at practice.

“I don’t think he’s quite there yet from a strengthening standpoint and that’s why we’re being cautious with him,” Houston said. “We’re having to hold him back a little bit right now, but it’s one of those things where if he’s healthy, I think him and Landan are going to be a pretty formidable duo.”

Holloway said he’s working with Word to gain the continuity that Hawkins and Hereford had this past season in the middle of JMU’s defense.

For now, though, Holloway said he’s just excited to be back on the practice field with optimism for a strong 2018 campaign.

“This is probably the best I’ve felt over the last year and a half as far as the ankle goes,” Holloway said. “I’m just getting back in the groove of things and it’s finally back to ball now.”