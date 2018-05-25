HARRISONBURG — Heading into its season opener in February, James Madison knew it had the potential to be a special team.

The Dukes’ chemistry, experience and talent set the internal expectations fairly high, but there was still a stern test. JMU began the season at home against then-No. 3 North Carolina, a program that made the national women’s lacrosse semifinals in three of the previous five years, winning two championships.

“We kind of have had this motto of just going out and doing it for the whole year, really, even in fall ball,” Dukes senior Morgan Hardt said. “That first game, we didn’t place too much into it, we knew who our opponent was, we knew how much of a powerhouse that program is, but we didn’t let it affect us negatively. We took it with a grain of salt and we knew we had to play that much better to outperform them.”

JMU did exactly that, outlasting the Tar Heels 15-14 in double overtime, setting the tone for a season that has brought the Dukes full circle.

Today at 5 p.m., the Dukes (20-1) and Tar Heels (17-3) will meet again, this time in Stony Brook, N.Y., with a spot in the national championship game on the line.

In hindsight, senior Rebecca Tooker said, that victory helped inject the Dukes with the confidence to reach the final weekend of the season.

“It was very validating, not just for our team, but for everyone else that we play, everyone else that is rooting for us,” Tooker said. “It was a huge validation that our team is here to make a statement and we wanted to be respected. We were ranked [16th] in the preseason, and now look at us now, we’re in the Final Four. Having that first win under our belt, especially against a great team like North Carolina, goes to prove that we were here to play and we were going to do whatever it takes to get to this weekend.”

Now that the Dukes have arrived at this weekend, they have been invigorated with a renewed drive, senior midfielder Haley Warden said. That should help JMU avoid the jitters that led it to start slowly on offense in both of its first two NCAA Tournament games. Madison has scored 11 combined goals in the first half of its second round and quarterfinal games, seven of which have come in the final 10 minutes of the opening 30.

Warden said she thinks she and her teammates are not nervous but excited for the opportunity in front of them today.

“There’s a new hunger at practice and a new sense of urgency that has come in this week after the [Florida] game,” Warden said. “That first draw is going to be big for us and just having that mentality that we’re there for a reason and not being afraid and confident for ourselves. I feel like there were a few nerves in the first two games, which is why we got off to such a slow start. But I think after those two, I think we’re more hungry than anything, so that should fuel us more than anything.”

Coach Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe has inspired much of that hunger with her contagious confidence that has spread throughout JMU’s locker room. Warden said Klaes-Bawcombe’s encouragement and faith in her players were major reasons the Dukes were able to start the season as strong as they did, coming one win shy of the best start in program history.

But as the season has progressed, it has turned into a symbiotic relationship with the players inspiring their coach when she starts to lose that energy, and vice versa.

“Throughout the season, everybody on this team has bought into our big goal of going to the national championship and the Final Four,” Warden said. “Our hunger and our drive [are] what’s making Shelley so confident in our ability to do that. In the beginning, Shelley did a great job at voicing her confidence in all of us and throughout the season, we’ve all fed off of each other in that aspect. If Shelley’s ever nervous or we’re nervous, the other is always there to help back up each other and help keep the confidence.”

Today’s game is a rematch that doesn’t feel like a repeat in many ways. It will be the third time the Dukes have faced an opponent for the second time this season, but they played Towson twice in eight days and 23 days separated the meetings with Virginia. It will be more than three months since UNC and JMU played, and both coaches are taking different approaches in terms of how much they are relying on the first game between the teams.

“I feel like it’s a new game completely,” North Carolina coach Jenny Levy said. “We played each other so long ago, it’s really difficult to pull up a February [10] game when it was 35 degrees and rainy and make any type of comparison to each of the teams and how they’re playing now. Even though it’s a rematch and history between the two programs … it’s a new game.”

Klaes-Bawcombe, in her 12th year coaching her alma mater, said she showed her team snippets from the first game to remind them of what worked well against the Tar Heels the first time and what the Dukes need to improve upon. She agreed the two teams have matured since that first meeting, and said she is excited to show off just how much Madison has improved since that first meeting.

“Both teams have shown they are able to evolve as the season goes on and that’s what great programs do and that’s why these two programs are able to have that rematch in the Final Four,” Klaes-Bawcombe said. “I’m just so excited for us to show how we’ve grown and how we can be just as good [today] when we play UNC.”