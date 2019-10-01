HARRISONBURG — Good luck picking the all-league quarterback.

Thankfully, no decisions must be made until the season ends because through the first month of play, signal-callers across the Colonial Athletic Association are making their case for who is best at the position.

“They’re all doing really well,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said. “And they all have a number of years of experience under their belt, for the most part. Different styles, too.

“Danny [Smith], our guy, he’s a little more similar to Tommy [Flacco] down there at Towson. They run the ball a little more. Then, obviously, [Maine quarterback Chris Ferguson] is more of a pocket passer, pro-style type guy.”

Dating back to last season, Elon junior quarterback Davis Cheek hadn’t thrown an interception for 240 straight throws until being picked off this past Saturday in a loss to James Madison.

And JMU’s Ben DiNucci, a third-team All-CAA choice last year, is playing above that selection this season.

“He was really, really accurate last year and he’s really accurate this year,” said Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore, who is preparing for a matchup Saturday with DiNucci and the Dukes. “I know he had a couple of slip-ups in games last year — the New Hampshire and Colgate games — but I don’t really think that was a body of work to judge him by.

“I think he’s got escape-ability, makes plays with his feet and puts the ball where it’s supposed to be. He’s a real good long-ball threat especially on the outside and he seems to have a great handle of the offense and scheme.”

Cheek, DiNucci, Ferguson, Flacco and Smith are all multi-year starters in college, but even first-time starters like Stony Brook’s Tyquell Fields, Rhode Island’s Vito Priore and Albany’s Jeff Undercuffler are making a positive impact for their programs.

Of eight quarterback-driven stats — completion percentage, completions per game, passing efficiency, passing touchdowns, passing yards per game, passing yards per completion, points responsible for and total offense — at least one CAA quarterback is in the top 10 nationally for those categories.