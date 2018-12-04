James Madison freshman guard Jonathan Hicklin is leaving the program and will transfer to another school, Dukes coach Louis Rowe told The Daily News-Record Tuesday.

Hicklin, a 6-4 Charlotte, N.C., product had played in just two games for a total of five minutes. He averaged 2.5 points in those appearances, but with five sophomores plus freshman point guard Deshon Parker earning minutes ahead of him, his prospects for future playing time also looked bleak.

"He's a good kid and talented," Rowe said. "But he's looking for an opportunity that fit him. Obviously, we wanted it to work out, but we always want the kid to be OK."

JMU will take on Radford 7 p.m. tonight at the Convocation Center.