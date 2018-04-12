HARRISONBURG — One of the first things Jonathan Hicklin did last summer after James Madison’s basketball coaches first contacted him was look up the campus.

After months of talking with the Dukes coaches, he was pretty set on committing as he took his official visit to the school. Then he got on campus, and he was sold.

“I looked up the campus online and it looked great,” Hicklin said Thursday after JMU announced him as the second member of Louis Rowe’s 2018 signing class. “But it was even better once I got here in person.”

The campus was simply the icing on the cake for Hicklin, a 6-foot-4 wing out of Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte, N.C. He said JMU’s biggest selling point was the coaching staff and the kindness they showed him through the recruiting process.

Assistant coach Tim Johnson was the first to reach out to Hicklin, doing so last summer on Twitter, and the conversation slowly built from there. Hicklin said he did a lot of research on JMU in the early stages and watched many of the Dukes’ home games through MadiZone. He said what stood out about his future teammates was their resolve and cohesion on the court.

“I watched a majority of the home games,” Hicklin said. “They were young, but when you see them play, they play hard and they play together. When things get hard, they don’t quit, they come together and they play good defense.”

Hicklin joins Ohio-based point guard Deshon Parker, who signed his letter of intent in November, as part of Rowe’s third recruiting class. Rowe, who just finished his second year as the Dukes coach, said what impressed him the most about Hicklin was his enthusiasm and how well he fit in with the team during his official visit.

“It’s the feeling you get when you talk to guys like Stuckey [Mosley], Matt [Lewis] and [Darius] Banks, he’s a guy that wants to be here, he has that chip on his shoulder,” Rowe said. “In all my communications with him he’s always been really energetic and that translated to his visit here. He got along great with our guys and he fits our system.”

Hicklin averaged 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game as a senior for Northside Christian, slightly off his junior year in which he averaged 17.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. However, he continued to hone his passing as a senior, increasing his average from 3.3 helpers per game as a junior up to a team-high 4.3 as a senior.

Rowe said Hicklin’s unselfishness and passing were something that made him a good fit for the Dukes.

“Physically, he’s a guy who’s going to be ready to play,” Rowe said. “Hard player, chip on his shoulder, really unselfish, really good passer. He’s a really great passer and I love that about his game. He’s a really good playmaker.”

Hicklin said he was able to get to the rim fairly easily with his size, but he tried to translate those opportunities into success for his teammates. He said he played all three guard positions for his high school team, but felt most comfortable as the point guard where he was able to be a playmaker for the team.

“I’ve been blessed with a body, so it was my strength to get to the basket and get layups,” Hicklin said. “I like the ball in my hands to make sure I make the right play. Whether that’s driving and getting the layups or driving and kicking it out to my other guards. Or even creating space and dumping it to my big men for dunks.

“I just love passing the ball and getting my teammates involved.”

Hicklin is expected to arrive on campus in June for summer workouts and said he is excited to come to Harrisonburg and begin his college career.

“I’m ready to come in and play and get better,” Hicklin said. “I’m just excited to do what I can to come in and make the team better.”