Their much-anticipated reunion never happened.

“Mickey is the man,” ex-James Madison star running back Khalid Abdullah said. “I had looked forward to playing against him.”

Abdullah and former longtime Dukes coach Mickey Matthews, who recruited the rusher to JMU, were slated to meet in an XFL contest between the DC Defenders and Dallas Renegades at Audi Field in Washington on March 15 – Matthews is the outside linebackers coach for the Renegades and Abdullah is with DC.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the final five weeks of the regular season and postseason of the XFL’s reboot campaign, which Abdullah and Matthews classified as a major success.

“It’s great fun,” Matthews said. “I had four outside linebackers and all of ‘em had been active in the NFL for two or three seasons. They had played for Indianapolis, Green Bay, and for whatever the reason some of ‘em had gotten hurt and nicked up a little bit.

“So what you find when you get coaching [in the XFL] is there’s [53] guys on an NFL roster each week and like 40 of ‘em are pretty constant with the Redskins, Cowboys or whoever, but those last 10 slots are very fluid and they change a lot throughout the season. And that’s especially the players who we had.”

On the heels of earning the Most Outstanding Player award in JMU’s 2016 FCS national championship game victory, Abdullah spent the following summer in training camp with the New York Giants before transitioning into Your Call Football for two years ahead of being drafted by the Defenders this past October. Fellow JMU product Andrew Ankrah, a defensive end for the St. Louis BattleHawks, had a stint with the Washington Redskins last preseason after thriving in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football following his time with the Dukes.

“I thought the XFL was pretty good,” Abdullah said. “I thought it was well polished and that everything was run smoothly. The players were professionals as well as the coaches.

“It was a faster style of play, similar to the NFL and it’s not too far off. A lot of people like to make that comparison with how it stacks up to the NFL and of course, you’re not going to get the full scope or measure because the NFL is the cream of the crop, but the XFL isn’t too far off as far as playing style, coaching and all of that.”

Ankrah was a mainstay for St. Louis’ defense, racking up 14 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. In DC’s offensive system, which Abdullah likened to the scheme the Philadelphia Eagles use in the NFL, he carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

But Abdullah earned most of his game reps on special teams, having to adapt to the XFL’s altered kickoff rules. The XFL engineered its special teams to be safer, so on kickoffs, the kicking team was only separated by five yards from first line of blockers for the return team and no one could move until the ball was caught by the return man.

“You’ve got to play with your hands a lot more as opposed to being able to wiggle around people or just run past people on regular kickoffs,” Abdullah explained. “You might have leverage based on speed because you’re getting a head start on a regular kickoff, but when a player is only five yards apart from you, you don’t have room to dance or make anybody miss to go around the blocks. You’ve got to play with your hands, be physical at the point of contact and make a play afterwards.”

Abdullah and Matthews said they think the NFL and college football will adopt the XFL’s kickoff rule in order to make their games safer.