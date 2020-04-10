HERE TO STAY
Ex-JMU Coach, RB Say XFL's Reboot Was Success
Their much-anticipated reunion never happened.
“Mickey is the man,” ex-James Madison star running back Khalid Abdullah said. “I had looked forward to playing against him.”
Abdullah and former longtime Dukes coach Mickey Matthews, who recruited the rusher to JMU, were slated to meet in an XFL contest between the DC Defenders and Dallas Renegades at Audi Field in Washington on March 15 – Matthews is the outside linebackers coach for the Renegades and Abdullah is with DC.
But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the final five weeks of the regular season and postseason of the XFL’s reboot campaign, which Abdullah and Matthews classified as a major success.
“It’s great fun,” Matthews said. “I had four outside linebackers and all of ‘em had been active in the NFL for two or three seasons. They had played for Indianapolis, Green Bay, and for whatever the reason some of ‘em had gotten hurt and nicked up a little bit.
“So what you find when you get coaching [in the XFL] is there’s [53] guys on an NFL roster each week and like 40 of ‘em are pretty constant with the Redskins, Cowboys or whoever, but those last 10 slots are very fluid and they change a lot throughout the season. And that’s especially the players who we had.”
On the heels of earning the Most Outstanding Player award in JMU’s 2016 FCS national championship game victory, Abdullah spent the following summer in training camp with the New York Giants before transitioning into Your Call Football for two years ahead of being drafted by the Defenders this past October. Fellow JMU product Andrew Ankrah, a defensive end for the St. Louis BattleHawks, had a stint with the Washington Redskins last preseason after thriving in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football following his time with the Dukes.
“I thought the XFL was pretty good,” Abdullah said. “I thought it was well polished and that everything was run smoothly. The players were professionals as well as the coaches.
“It was a faster style of play, similar to the NFL and it’s not too far off. A lot of people like to make that comparison with how it stacks up to the NFL and of course, you’re not going to get the full scope or measure because the NFL is the cream of the crop, but the XFL isn’t too far off as far as playing style, coaching and all of that.”
Ankrah was a mainstay for St. Louis’ defense, racking up 14 tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries. In DC’s offensive system, which Abdullah likened to the scheme the Philadelphia Eagles use in the NFL, he carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
But Abdullah earned most of his game reps on special teams, having to adapt to the XFL’s altered kickoff rules. The XFL engineered its special teams to be safer, so on kickoffs, the kicking team was only separated by five yards from first line of blockers for the return team and no one could move until the ball was caught by the return man.
“You’ve got to play with your hands a lot more as opposed to being able to wiggle around people or just run past people on regular kickoffs,” Abdullah explained. “You might have leverage based on speed because you’re getting a head start on a regular kickoff, but when a player is only five yards apart from you, you don’t have room to dance or make anybody miss to go around the blocks. You’ve got to play with your hands, be physical at the point of contact and make a play afterwards.”
Abdullah and Matthews said they think the NFL and college football will adopt the XFL’s kickoff rule in order to make their games safer.
One rule unlikely to trickle into any other leagues was the point-after touchdown system the XFL employed. There were no kicked extra points, and teams could only run a 1-point play from the 2-yard line, a 2-point play from the 5-yard line and 3-point play from the 10-yard line.
“I thought it made the game exciting,” Matthews said.
The coach, who led JMU to its first national championship in 2004, said Dallas’ GlobeLife Park, the former home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers, was repurposed perfectly for football. He said he believed the better atmospheres in the XFL were confined in venues not currently home to an NFL franchise.
Over their three home games, the Renegades averaged a crowd of 17,159, slightly below the league-wide season average attendance of 18,125 per game. DC averaged 16,178 fans for the year at Audi Field and St. Louis had the highest average attendance (28,540) in the XFL, hosting its games at The Dome of America Center where the St. Louis Rams of the NFL played before moving to Los Angeles.
“It was more of a collegiate experience with a pro-style of play,” Abdullah said, “because the fans in DC, they showed up, they came out and they packed the stadium every home game we had and it was definitely a good experience.
“I think it was good that [the XFL] kind of scaled-down the stadiums just based upon the logistics of how many people would actually turn out just with it being a first-year thing. It didn’t look bad on TV like in the AAF where their stadiums were just way too big. And then acoustics [at Audi Field] was great as well and it seemed a lot louder because the fans are right on top of you. They’re not sitting way up in the 100th tier or anything like that, so it provided for a good experience on the field.”
Matthews said: “So I think there’s certainly a place for the XFL. Our first game was the first week after the Super Bowl, and there’s nothing to watch on television unless you’re a golf nut and I like watching golf, but the rest of the world doesn’t.”
On its opening weekend, XFL games airing on ABC and FOX averaged 3.4 million viewers, according to showbuzzdaily.com, drawing more viewers than the NBA’s prime time game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors on ABC and college basketball between Kentucky and Tennessee on CBS. As the season wore on, ratings dipped slightly for the XFL, but the league drew 1.8 million viewers on FOX for a Week 5 tilt featuring the BattleHawks and Seattle Dragons.
Unfortunately for the league, the rest of the season never happened due to the pandemic and it never got to see if ratings would rise again come the stretch run or playoffs.
“But I think the XFL is here to stay,” Matthews said. “They told us when we had to stop the season that, ‘We’ll see you next year.’”
Abdullah said he’d like to return to the Defenders next season, and hopefully get that shot to square off with Matthews. Matthews said the same about the Renegades and Abdullah.
“We were trendsetters,” Matthews recalled of him, former JMU assistant Ulrick Edmonds and the Dukes staff recruiting Abdullah. “We were one of the first in the country to have traveling recruiting camps and … so we had a camp in Hampton. And Abdullah, when I watched him in camp, I visited with him, watched him change direction and he hadn’t hardly lifted a weight yet, but you could tell he was going to be big enough to go bear hunting with a switch, you know. He was going to be a big, strong running back.
“But, man, Abdullah is a great kid, too. I know I called him up after his best college game was when JMU went up and beat North Dakota State [in 2016]. He just ran over ‘em. I talked to that coach after and they thought they were playing Jim Brown.”