HARRISONBURG — After all of the starters are announced at Sentara Park, the public-address announcer introduces one more player.

As a non-starting senior captain, Morgan Hardt is recognized before every James Madison home game along with the Dukes’ 12 starters. She jogs through the aisle between her teammates, joins the rest of the starters for the national anthem and then returns to the bench for the opening draw.

It’s an honor she said she doesn’t take lightly.

“It doesn’t bother me at all that I’m announced as a non-starting captain,” Hardt said. “I take full responsibility of that role.

“In this case, it’s leading by example a group of 32 women and just being that role model. Us three captains, that’s really been why our team has really found its bread and butter, we just lead by example, and instead of telling people what to do, we just show it.”

Whereas seniors Rebecca Tooker and Haley Warden, JMU’s other two captains, make an impact on the play itself, Hardt’s contributions largely go unnoticed. Warden said Hardt is responsible for the team’s good morale because she is able to keep the Dukes united off the field and controls the pace of play when she’s inserted into the game.

“Morgan sees things from a different perspective,” Warden said. “She’ll be able to settle the mood and help the team come together as a whole, she really helps our team chemistry. She has a great game sense so she helps control the runs and the tempo of the game, which is so important in our sport. Her ability to see things from other people’s perspectives makes her a great leader.”

In recent weeks, however, Hardt has entered into the limelight. She has scored 12 of her 26 goals this season in the past six games, a stretch that includes five of her seven multi-goal performances. As of late, her goals have come at the right time.

In JMU’s last three games, Hardt has scored at a pivotal moment of the contest. In the Colonial Athletic Association title game, her goal kickstarted a 5-0 Dukes run to end the first half against Towson. A week later in the NCAA Tournament second round against Virginia, she tallied the first goal of the second half to continue JMU’s momentum from the end of the first.

On Saturday against Florida in the quarterfinals, Hardt’s first goal sent JMU into the locker room with a lead.

“Morgan steps up in big situations when we really need something,” Warden said. “I think having that experience early in the season, she’s been carrying it throughout. She was given the opportunity and she’s taking full advantage of it. She’s a really smart player who makes great cuts.”

Hardt said her offensive success is nothing more than the Dukes becoming a selfless attacking unit that looks for the best opportunity possible. She said when JMU’s offense is moving the ball as well as it has in the latter part of the season, everyone is able to look good and score a goal or two to help the cause.

“It’s just the unselfishness of the attacking unit,” Hardt said. “When each and every one of us finds that unselfishness, everyone around us benefits. My teammates have been coming together more as a group as the season progresses, so it’s been a lot more natural for all of us to find the back of the net one, two or three times per game. It’s just the cohesion and everybody having each other’s backs that makes everyone successful.”

Hardt will put on a JMU uniform for the final time this weekend along with the rest of the senior class. She and her classmates would prefer it not be Friday when the No. 3 Dukes (20-1) face second-seeded North Carolina in the national semifinals.

She said the onus to extend the season to Sunday’s national title game falls on the seniors to lead the way like they have all season long.

“It’s crazy to think that this weekend will be my last game ever,” Hardt said. “We’ve just worked so incredibly hard, not just this year, but over the past four years, really. ... We’re not ready to just say it’s been a great four years and we made it to the Final Four, that’s great. We’re looking for something more.

“We don’t just want to make it to the Final Four, we want to compete in the Final Four and win a national championship. I don’t think we’re done yet. It’s real important that our senior class steps up, it’s not just the captains, it’s our whole class really.”