HARRISONBURG — The top punt returner in the country is a fan of how his new coaches prioritize special teams.

At James Madison spring practice, the Dukes dedicate periods at the start of their workout and at the end of it to the third phase of the game.

“I felt like last year, we did a little bit of special teams during the spring but it wasn’t a big emphasis,” said junior D’Angelo Amos, who led all of FCS with three punt-return touchdowns and an average of 22 yards per return this past season. “It’s spring ball and you’re not really working towards a game, but I like that we’re doing it now, so that guys know what to look for, they can practice it once spring ball is over and over the summer, so I’m enjoying a lot of the special teams.”

Through four practices, first-year special teams coordinator Grant Cain is implementing his systems and drills in steps.

Early in the sessions, he’ll teach his players the task he wants them to complete before having them walk through it. Then, later in practice following offensive and defensive individual and team periods, those players will move through the same special teams drills Cain taught them earlier at full speed.

“I think the way you approach special teams can define your culture a little bit,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.

Cain nor any of the other assistants are available to the media during the spring.

“So, obviously, it’s as important or more important than any offensive or defensive plays,” Cignetti said, “because the consequences can have game-changing momentum swings, so we’re moving slow in that area. We’re doing a lot more drill work than team work, but we’ll build into more team work later.”

Amos said since meeting Cain in January, the two speak frequently.

“He’s great,” Amos said. “We talk a lot. Anytime I’m walking through the [Athletic Performance Center] or walk by his office, we’ll talk. We’ll discuss some of the things we’ll probably be looking at for the season or what we’ll be doing the next practice, so it’s a lot of collaborating and just having a good feel for each other and what we want.”

Upon his hiring, Cain said his plan for the Dukes’ punt-return team involved Amos having 5 yards to operate when he catches a punt.

Amos was named Phil Steele FCS Special Teams Player of the Year, Touchdown Club of Richmond Division I Special Teams Player of the Year and an All-American for his successes as a punt returner in 2018.

Last season was also the first that Amos earned a starting role on defense. The Meadowbrook High School alum and West Point Prep product compiled 64 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two fumble recoveries as a safety. He said in addition to maintaining his skills as one of the most dangerous return men nationally, he also wants to better his play on defense.

“Absolutely,” Amos said. “We have 10 or nine of our defensive guys back, and getting [cornerback] Rashad Robinson back is definitely a big plus. Having a vet like that out there is always great and communication is better because we’ll see the same things. So I feel like we’ll definitely have a great year and get back to where we were two years ago.”

In 2017 — the same year Amos blocked a punt, picked up the ball and scored a touchdown on the recovery in the Dukes’ CAA title-clinching win against Cignetti’s Elon team — JMU led the country in scoring defense (11.1 points per game) and was third nationally in total defense (252 yards per game). Last season, the Dukes gave up 14.6 points per game and 289.5 yards per game.

“It wasn’t the year I wanted,” Amos said. “But it was still productive. We were still a solid defense, a productive defense, but I have a lot to improve on this spring and this summer going into the season.”

Said Cignetti: “[Amos] knows how to play. He comes out and it’s all business. He don’t mess around and he plays 100 percent every play. He’s a very instinctive player, does a great job in the punt return game, too, and he’s an excellent tackler. He’s smart and a really good football player.”