HARRISONBURG — Jawon Hamilton was in search of a system that fit his ball-carrying style.

The former Central Florida running back announced Monday he would transfer to James Madison, and on Tuesday he said he plans to arrive in Harrisonburg next week.

“I just did a lot of research,” Hamilton said. “I was looking on YouTube a lot to see what I could do in their offense.

“They like to run the ball. Coach [Mike] Houston likes to run the ball and I love that.”

JMU’s spread attack emphasizes the run and allows its backs to play behind a downhill offensive line.

Since Houston and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick implemented the scheme, the Dukes finished fifth in FCS for rushing in 2016 (275 yards per game) and 25th for rushing last season (194.3). During the two years, eight individual JMU rushers scored at least one touchdown on the ground and combined to produce 80 total rushing touchdowns.

In 15 games and 11 starts over two seasons at UCF, Hamilton rushed 151 times for 546 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 17 passes for 73 yards.

“I have real good vision and if I see it, I’m going to hit it,” Hamilton said. “I can catch the ball and I’m going to bring it all to the table.”

Houston does not comment on incoming transfers until they’re officially added to the roster.

Hamilton said he’s anxious to get back on the field since he hasn’t suited up since suffering a season-ending leg injury this past fall.

The injury occurred just two games into his sophomore season and he was granted a medical redshirt, so he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at JMU.

“I’m feeling really good,” Hamilton said. “I’m back running and cutting and working out. I can tell that I’m going to be ready for the season.”

A product of South Dade High School in Miami, Hamilton was a Rivals.com three-star prospect and held offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Miami, Southern Illinois, Syracuse, Temple and Western Kentucky before inking with UCF.

When he made the decision to transfer, he said he wanted an opportunity at the FCS level in order to play right away, even though the 5-foot-9, 199-pounder knows he’ll have to battle for touches with the four running backs JMU has on its roster already.

Seniors Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall, Trai Sharp and sophomore Percy Agyei-Obese all saw action for the Dukes last fall.

“There are great running backs on this team, so I’m just ready to compete,” Hamilton said. “And I love competition, so I’m just going to work and I’m willing to go in and get work with those guys.”

Johnson, like Hamilton, is coming off a season-ending injury. Johnson tore his Achilles on Sept. 16 against Norfolk State, only two weeks after he carried 17 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in JMU’s 34-14 takedown of FBS East Carolina.

Marshall transferred from Georgia Tech to JMU last year and finished the season with a team-best 850 rushing yards and team-high 11 rushing touchdowns.

Sharp started the most — eight times — at the position last year, and Agyei-Obese was the only running back to practice throughout the entirety of the spring.

“I think we’re going to be very dangerous because all of us can bring different things to the table,” Hamilton said. “All those guys are elite and I’m elite, so it’s going to be very dangerous.”

Running backs coach De’Rail Sims was the lead recruiter on Hamilton while Houston assisted, the running back said.