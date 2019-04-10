HARRISONBURG — The backfield is less crowded than it was when Jawon Hamilton arrived at James Madison last year.

Buried on the depth chart behind three upperclassmen, the transition could’ve been awkward for the former Central Florida starter.

“It was tough, but at the same time you try to take what you can from guys with that much experience, apply it to your game and bring it out here to practice,” Hamilton said. “After a while, and after practicing for so long, you’re a better running back because of it. So that was my method last year.”

The number of carries Hamilton gets this coming season will likely increase exponentially from the nine for 49 yards and a touchdown he had this past fall. He said he’s ready for whatever role Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has in mind for him.

This spring, Hamilton is sharing reps with fellow junior Percy Agyei-Obese and redshirt freshman Solomon Vanhorse.

Most of the action Hamilton saw in his first year at JMU came on special teams, piling up 417 kick-return yards on 15 attempts. The Miami native had a 93-yard return for a score on the opening kickoff of the Dukes’ win at Richmond and was named a third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection as a kick returner.

But in his 15 games at UCF, he started 11 of those contests at running back before a season-ending leg injury derailed his 2017 campaign there. Hamilton said playing behind three seniors — Cardon Johnson, Marcus Marshall and Trai Sharp — last year at JMU allowed him to get healthy, acclimate to new program and get readjusted to practicing each day.

“And with Cardon being my roommate in [training] camp, we talked so many times at night that I can’t even count it on my fingers,” Hamilton said.

Just like Hamilton, Johnson was coming off a season-ending injury from the previous fall.

“He gave me a lot of great knowledge on different things and it really helped build my mindset into what it is now,” Hamilton said. “I thank Cardon for being the big brother that he was and leading the way for me.”

This spring, Hamilton is prioritizing patience while learning Cignetti’s and new offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery’s system.

“Most importantly, I wanted to work on my tempo,” Hamilton said. “I feel like at times, I move a little too fast and I don’t allow my blocks to do what they have to do, so that’s been my main focus other than staying healthy.”

He said he also wants to improve his kick-return skills to have more return yards and touchdowns come fall.