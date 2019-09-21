HARRISONBURG — Running backs are catching passes at James Madison like never before.

“If you can throw the ball to the running back and free release the running back, you can stretch the field in the passing game,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “You’re putting more stress on the defense and, really from an offensive perspective, it’s all about putting stress on people in the pass game.”

Entering Saturday’s 4 p.m. non-conference finale at Chattanooga (1-2), JMU (2-1) running backs have hauled in four touchdown catches through the first three games of the season.

That’s tied for the most scoring grabs the Dukes have gotten from their running backs in any season over the last seven years and tied for the most in any season over the last decade. In 2016, JMU running backs combined for four touchdown catches and in 2012 they combined for five touchdown catches.

If Madison backs keep their current pace this fall, they’ll combine for 16 touchdown catches by the end of the regular season and obliterate the previous highs.

“It’s just like kick return for me, man,” JMU junior running back Jawon Hamilton said.

Hamilton snuck out of the backfield and turned a catch on a swing pass into a 50-yard score last week when he dashed through and past the Morgan State defense.

“Once I see all that grass with all that space to run, I just use my abilities,” he said. “Seeing that much space in front of me, that’s the thing I’m good at. I’m using my moves in space, so once I saw that much space, I just exploded.”

Cignetti said involving running backs in the passing game was part of his offense at Elon and that it’s an additional way to get the players that create the Dukes’ deepest position group involved.

JMU rushers Solomon Vanhorse, Austin Douglas and Eric Kirlew each have a touchdown catch this season, and regularly Vanhorse, Hamilton, Douglas and Percy Agyei-Obese share carries.

“Crap, I kept watching film yesterday, and I’m like, ‘How many running backs do they have?’” Chattanooga coach Rusty Wright said. “I just kept seeing a different number back there.”

Hamilton said Cignetti and JMU’s coaching staff make sure the running backs are given enough reps to improve their catching skill set in order to execute those plays in games. A Central Florida transfer, Hamilton added he’s comfortable doing it because of his time with the Knights when he had 17 receptions in 2016.

“I probably played a little slot receiver in high school at times, but I probably wasn’t that good at catching the ball yet,” Hamilton said. “But as I kept working and working, I got better and better, so when I went to UCF and with the type of offense I was in, you had to have to the ability to catch. So I kept it with me and kept working on it to get better, better and better and I brought it here with me to JMU.”

Hamilton said he spent time running extra routes and catching more passes this summer after he realized running backs would have a larger role in the passing game because of the offense Cignetti was installing.

“Definitely the jugs machine,” Hamilton said. “Or if I go back home, it’s calling one of my quarterbacks I previously played with to get some route work done or maybe I’ll go work on my receiver routes. But mainly I’m just working on my hands, hand-eye coordinator or I’ll use tennis balls. It’s just anything I can find to get my hand-eye coordination better. That’s what I do and it transfers right over to the actual field.”