Among the things that new James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington wanted to make a regular occurence upon taking over the Dukes was inviting a guest speaker in to talk with the team.

In the age of COVID-19, that has meant doing so via video conferencing.

Among recent guests have been ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and Justin Anderson, a Fredericksburg native and Virginia alumnus who has played for the Mavericks, 76ers, Hawks and Nets in the NBA.

“The players are loving it and I’m loving it,” Byington said. “I’m constantly telling myself, my staff and my players that we need to continue to grow. One of the things we are going to continue as a goal is to grow the best we can and these speakers can help us be better tomorrow than we are today.”

Byington said he was working on scheduling meetings with another NBA player and a nutritionist.

“Right now it is actually a big challenge for our players to eat the right way while they are at home,” Byington said. “We have four guys who need to put on weight and this is the time of year basketball players would be around working with the strength coach. Right now we have a couple guys who are trying to get their body fat down, four that are trying to put on weight and that is going to help us out with the right steps to do that.”

JMU assistant Andrew Wilson was able to set up the Zoom call with Bilas, the former Duke player who has become perhaps the most prominent voice in college basketball. Last year, Wilson was one of 12 assistant coaches to attend the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership program, which selects a group of assistants believed to be on track to become head coaches.

“I told him that we needed about 15 or 20 minutes of his time and he ended up going for about an hour and a half,” Wilson said. “Our guys were excited. They’ve seen him on TV and he’s the face of college basketball. They got a chance to interact with him on a personal basis. It was pretty cool.”