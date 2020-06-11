Guest Speakers Helping JMU Hoops Learn More
Among the things that new James Madison men’s basketball coach Mark Byington wanted to make a regular occurence upon taking over the Dukes was inviting a guest speaker in to talk with the team.
In the age of COVID-19, that has meant doing so via video conferencing.
Among recent guests have been ESPN analyst Jay Bilas and Justin Anderson, a Fredericksburg native and Virginia alumnus who has played for the Mavericks, 76ers, Hawks and Nets in the NBA.
“The players are loving it and I’m loving it,” Byington said. “I’m constantly telling myself, my staff and my players that we need to continue to grow. One of the things we are going to continue as a goal is to grow the best we can and these speakers can help us be better tomorrow than we are today.”
Byington said he was working on scheduling meetings with another NBA player and a nutritionist.
“Right now it is actually a big challenge for our players to eat the right way while they are at home,” Byington said. “We have four guys who need to put on weight and this is the time of year basketball players would be around working with the strength coach. Right now we have a couple guys who are trying to get their body fat down, four that are trying to put on weight and that is going to help us out with the right steps to do that.”
JMU assistant Andrew Wilson was able to set up the Zoom call with Bilas, the former Duke player who has become perhaps the most prominent voice in college basketball. Last year, Wilson was one of 12 assistant coaches to attend the Jay Bilas Coaches Leadership program, which selects a group of assistants believed to be on track to become head coaches.
“I told him that we needed about 15 or 20 minutes of his time and he ended up going for about an hour and a half,” Wilson said. “Our guys were excited. They’ve seen him on TV and he’s the face of college basketball. They got a chance to interact with him on a personal basis. It was pretty cool.”
Been There
As JMU continues to prepare for the first season under Byington, the new coaching staff has tried to make the transition easy on the returning Dukes players.
In the mid-1990s, Byington signed to play for coach Kevin Eastman at UNC Wilmington, but Eastman was replaced by Jerry Wainwright before his freshman season.
Wilson also went through a coaching change as a player, arriving at Florida State in 2001 to play for current North Carolina assistant Steve Robinson. Robinson was fired in 2002 and replaced by current Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton.
“It kind of helps me with the players, I think,” Wilson said. “I’ve kind of been in their shoes. I know it is not an easy situation, but I think that helps me as a coach to be able to put myself in their shoes as a player. I feel for those guys because you feel a certain loyalty and relationship to the coaching staff that recruited you.”
Recruiting Trail
The Dukes staff has continued to work hard on filling out the 2021 recruiting class, offering a trio of rising senior guards in the past week.
JMU extended scholarship offers to a pair from the Raleigh, N.C., area — Lucas Taylor and Daylen Berry. Taylor, a 6-foot-6, 3-star guard from Heritage High School in Wake Forest, has an impressive offer list including Marquette, Murray State, Xavier, Elon and many more.
Berry, a 6-4 guard from Cary, N.C., and an AAU teammate of Taylor, has been recruited by UNC Wilmington and UNC Greensboro, among others. But Berry said he’s had some great conversations with the Dukes.
“I love the staff, they’re bringing a winning mentality to JMU,” Berry said. “I’ve done a Zoom visit. I really liked the campus. It’s very nice. I’ve talked mostly with (assistant) Coach (Jon) Cremins and I’ve also talked to Coach Byington. They’ve said I’d fit right in with the style and with my versatility I’d be able to do more than just one thing on the offensive side of the ball.”
The Dukes also offered a scholarship to Bez Mbeng, a 6-2 point guard out of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Md. Mbeng also has offers from Towson, Robert Morris, LaSalle and Bryant.
JMU isn’t only after guards at this point. The Dukes have also been in contact with 6-10 forward Saliou Nguer, a native of Senegal who played last season at Buckley Prep in West Virginia.