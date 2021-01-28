DukesofJMU - Growing Rate Of Transfers Creates Concerns For CAA Coaches

Evan Horn is the exception.

The standout New Hampshire senior safety announced earlier this month he decided to stay with the Wildcats following a five-week stint in the transfer portal while evaluating other possibilities regarding where to finish his college career.

“It’s a whole new day and age,” longtime New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said during the Colonial Athletic Association’s virtual media event on Wednesday.

“You watch what’s going on when a kid that is so strong to the fabric of your program takes a look and might be moving on,” McDonnell said. “You know, we had talks about it and fortunately the good Lord or whoever it was, got [Horn] convinced to come back to UNH and get an opportunity to play one more season with us.”

McDonnell called Horn the Wildcats’ best player. Horn was a STATS FCS Preseason All-American prior to the subdivision scrapping its fall campaign and pushing it until the spring. As a junior in 2019, he topped UNH with 70 tackles and four interceptions.

“He’s the leader of the defense,” McDonnell said.

Unfortunately, other coaches in the CAA haven’t been as lucky as McDonnell.

From the end of the 2019 campaign through Wednesday, 15 former players at CAA schools had transferred to ones in the FBS.

James Madison lost All-American safety/punt returner D’Angelo Amos and defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa to Virginia. Maine’s All-American offensive lineman Liam Dobson left for Texas State while ex-Black Bears quarterback Chris Ferguson departed for Liberty. Villanova saw All-CAA first-team offensive lineman Paul Grattan (UCLA), All-CAA third-team wide receiver Changa Hodge (Virginia Tech) and defensive lineman Michael Taylor (Ohio University) opt for something different. More recently, former Delaware linebacker Darryl Williams committed to South Carolina.

Those are only some moves, too, and involving those who found another place to play. Of note, Delaware running back Will Knight, Villanova defensive back Jaquan Amos and Villanova defensive end Malik Fisher all entered their names in the transfer portal recently and maintain the potential to succeed on securing an FBS home.

Coaches throughout the CAA are concerned the conference – one of the premier leagues in FCS – could become a breeding ground in which the FBS will scour to get players. Additionally, though a recent vote on the NCAA’s one-time transfer proposal was delayed, there’s fear also about how that new rule could impact roster construction in the FCS. The one-time transfer rule would give FBS players the ability to move to another FBS school once without having to sit out a year.

“It’s an FCS issue significantly and even more so than any place else,” Delaware coach Danny Rocco said. “In past years we were the only option for the undergraduate FBS transfers. Now, they have a lot of other options. So a kid leaving Penn State, Pitt or Rutgers who maybe was going to go to Towson, Villanova or Delaware, now they may end up at Old Dominion or Marshall or a MAC school. So we’re going to lose some of that pull on the front end and then on the back end, we’re going to be losing our underclassmen as they are developed within our programs and become viable [transfer] candidates.”

Rocco said as of Wednesday morning, there were 1,827 Division I football players in the transfer portal. On average, that’s about seven players in the portal per every Division I (FBS and FCS) institution.

“I think we’re sending the wrong message to these young people,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said about the growing number of transfer players.