HARRISONBURG – The word Raven Greene used to describe the highlight play of his rookie season can also apply to the entirety of his first year with the Green Bay Packers.

“Surreal,” said Greene, who still maintains as humble and as unassuming of a personality as he did throughout his All-American career at James Madison.

The former Dukes safety returned to Bridgeforth Stadium to visit JMU’s spring practice on Saturday.

Undrafted out of Madison, Greene signed a rookie free agent contract to play for Green Bay following last year’s NFL Draft. With no guarantees, he had to earn his way onto the roster, learn how to play special teams and wait for his chance see action on defense.

But when he did finally lineup at safety, Greene notched a third-down sack in the third quarter to help the Packers to a Week 10 win over the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field.

“That was big,” Greene said. “I mean that was really big, man, especially since I never got a sack here at JMU. So I got my number called and I was able to execute, but I don’t really have words for it.”

Later in the same game, he proved how quickly he understood his different roles on various special teams as he converted a fake punt on a direct snap for a 26-yard gain and first down.

“It’s fun. I never got the opportunity to do it here,” Greene said of having a position on special teams, “but playing a different role, it’s a really important phase and you find that out because it’s hard to win on Sundays and you do whatever you can to help.

“That’s the essence of our job.”