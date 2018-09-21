HARRISONBURG — It’s a friendship forged through competition.

“Going toe-to-toe, it’s pretty intense,” said James Madison sophomore place kicker Ethan Ratke. “But there’s no bad blood at all about who makes kicks and who misses. I want him to do well just as much as he wants me to do well.”

Ratke and senior kicker Tyler Gray have felt in-game pressure before as authors of two important field goals in Dukes history.

Two seasons ago, Gray’s 45-yarder in the fourth quarter of JMU’s national semifinal win at North Dakota State broke a tie and helped send the team to the FCS title game. Ratke’s 46-yard walk-off winner over Weber State in last year’s quarterfinal pushed JMU to the FCS semifinals.

But through last month’s August training camp, the pair battled for responsibilities. Ratke earned the primary place-kicker duties while Gray won the kickoff-specialist job and opportunities to kick long-distance field goals.

Through three games, Ratke, a Mechanicsville native, has converted all four of his field-goal tries and all 13 of his point-after attempts. Gray, a Millbrook grad, leads a unit that ranks 10th in all of FCS for kickoff-return defense, yielding just 14 yards per return.

“We kind of changed our scheme from last year and two years ago,” Gray said. “We’re doing more directional kicks so we’re pinning the other team more inside the 5 and the corners to help our kickoff coverage team because it gives them less of the field to travel when they’re running.”

The Dukes haven’t yet tried a field goal longer than 28 yards, but JMU coach Mike Houston said Gray’s kickoff team sets the tone for the rest of his roster.

“It’s fun for us both to be kicking at the same time,” Ratke said. “We both have these roles and we’re excited to be playing with each other at the same time.”

Ratke said the two began to get close midway through last season after Gray got hurt during the Dukes’ 46-14 over William & Mary. The duo actually combined to set a school record for field goals in a game that day — each kicker made two.

But Gray was lost for the rest of year, thrusting Ratke into action as a freshman.

“I had never played a full game at this level and never thought I would until he was graduated,” Ratke said. “Then he got injured and the next thing he was doing was telling me to breathe, how I should be feeling and to just worry about the next kick.”

Ratke did well, converting 14-of-18 field goals in 2017, so the duo knew when Gray returned to full health for this season that there would be a competition.

But Gray and Ratke, who often are seen at jogging around the practice field together or holding conversation on the sideline with punter Harry O’Kelly when the offense and defense are using the field for their team period, never let what was at stake get between them.

“It’d be weird if we weren’t friends,” Gray said. “I don’t feel like it was challenging [to stay friends].

“I feel like it helped us if anything because if either of us had a mistake at practice, me and him are both watching each other. We’re both looking at each other to see what we’re doing wrong and what we’re doing right. We can talk to each other out at practice and let each other know what we did right and what we did wrong.

“It was a really good training camp for the both of us.”

Gray said him and Ratke take the field for practice about 45 minutes ahead of the rest of the team so they can warm up and get all the kicks in that they need.

“And then we do some competitions to see who can make the most kicks and even with kickoffs and who can get the most distance,” Gray said. “It’s just stuff to keep us motivated, going and ready to go.”

A situation that might have been awkward isn’t because both have supported each other and prioritized the best interest of the team.

“I trust him more than anyone else,” Ratke said. “And just the fact that us two are kickers, it just makes the connection even better.”