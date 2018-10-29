HARRISONBURG — Tyler Gray knew a win or loss could come down to whether or not he could boot the ball through the uprights.

“Yeah, I mean, I was ready for it,” the James Madison senior kicker said.

His fourth-quarter 41-yard game-tying field goal and 24-yard go-ahead kick were the difference in the Dukes’ 13-10 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

And Gray not only had to wait until the final stanza to make his mark on the defensive bout featuring more turnovers and sacks than touchdowns, but also more than a year to convert a field-goal try in a game. He hadn’t made one since Oct. 21, 2017 at William & Mary.

On Saturday, Gray was filling in for injured starter Ethan Ratke, a sophomore who took the job 12 months ago after Gray suffered his own injury that kept him out until JMU’s national championship game loss against North Dakota State.

When the competition reopened in the spring and August training camp, Ratke never let the field-goal job go and Gray settled for the role of kickoff specialist.

“Really proud of Tyler,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “… Really happy for him because he’s had a positive attitude and just kept that team-first mentality. You see some players are so selfish that all they worry about is themselves and they turn sour in that situation, but I think it says a lot about his character.”

Especially considering Gray, a Millbrook grad, established himself as a reliable kicker.

He set a school single-season record for scoring by a kicker in 2016 with 132 points and hit a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter at North Dakota State in the national semifinal to help send the Dukes to the national title game that year.

“Certainly, we don’t hesitate one bit with Tyler,” Houston said. “You know he hit one of the biggest kicks in JMU history up in the FargoDome, so I’m pretty sure he can handle pressure.

“He knocked both of those kicks down tonight, which proved to be the winning points.”

Gray said he just did what he loves to do.

“It felt really good to be back out there again doing field goals,” Gray said.