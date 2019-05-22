The 2017 national Player of the Year, the only four-time Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year and almost assuredly soon to be a four-time All-American, Megan Good had already secured a spot among James Madison's all-time great athletes.

But the Fort Defiance High School product who chose a softball career at JMU only added to her legacy as a fifth-year senior with a performance in the NCAA Regionals at Ann Arbor, Mich., that may go down as the best individual postseason performance in school history.

Over the course of five games, Good pitched 27 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and striking out 20. At the plate, she had five hits for the tournament, including a home run and a double. But that only begins to describe the Herculean effort Monday as the Dukes faced elimination and had to beat host Michigan twice.

Good pitched back-to-back complete games, allowing only a single run and her solo homer in the second game of the day sparked the Dukes offense in the 2-1 victory to secure the regional title and a berth in the Super Regionals at UCLA, putting JMU just two wins away from its first Women's College World Series appearance.

With that, here's a look at some of the other great and memorable individual performances by Dukes in the 21st Century:

Bryan Schor: 2016 FCS Semifinals

JMU hit the road to take on North Dakota State, the giants of the FCS, with a spot in the national championship game on the line and quarterback Bryan Schor delivered. Running back Khalid Abdullah also had a big game with 231 total yards and a touchdown, but the QB calmly ran the show and led the Dukes to an upset with tremendous play from start to finish.

After opening the scoring with an 87-yard drive capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass, Schor was on his way to 11-of-18 passing for 242 yards and three TD's, including one at the end of an 80-yard fourth-quarter drive to secure the victory and send the Dukes to the FCS title game, where they would go on to win the program's second national title.

Haley Warden: 2018 NCAA Lacrosse Championship

A dream season for the Dukes ended with senior midfielder Haley Warden putting up one of the best games of her career to help JMU hold of Boston College for a 16-15 victory in the NCAA title game.

Warden, long known as one of the CAA's best defensive middies, put on an offensive show against the Eagles, finishing with four goals on nine shots. She also added three draw-control wins and caused a turnover. Her fourth goal of the game with just more than a minute to go proved to be the game winner and she controlled the draw with 22 seconds remaining to allow the Dukes to run out the clock and celebrate the program's first national championship.

Jimmy Moreland: 2017 FCS Semifinals

JMU’s spot in a second consecutive national championship game was essentially secured the moment junior defensive back Jimmy Moreland stepped on the field. The Dukes rolled to a 51-16 victory over South Dakota State and Moreland was the main reason why the Jackrabbits offense could never get going.

Now tearing it up in Washington Redskins camp after completing a remarkable career at JMU, Moreland’s reputation was solidified with three interceptions and a sack that day to spark the Dukes.

Kelsey Cutchins: 2006 CAA Field Hockey Championship

JMU secured its first CAA title in more than a decade thanks to an incredible performance in goal from then freshman Kelsey Cutchins. Cutchins made 14 saves — 12 in the second half — to shut out national powerhouse Old Dominion.

The Monarchs were ranked No. 3 in the nation and had won 13 of the past 15 CAA titles. But Cutchins, who would go on to become an All-American and play for the US National Team, gave JMU the conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Precious Hall and Dawn Evans: Multiple Times

Honorable mention goes to a pair of JMU's all-time greats in women's basketball. Though some of their biggest games happened without conference or national titles on the line, few Dukes diehards will forget some of their record-setting performances.

Evans set a school record during the 2010-11 season with a 42-point performance against Virginia to lift the Dukes to an 82-80 come-from-behind regular-season victory at the Convocation Center. Evans also added eight assists.

Her single-game scoring mark lasted a few more seasons before Precious Hall scored 46 as JMU knocked off national power Rutgers on the road early in the 2016-17 season. Hall hit 15-of-29 shots in the double-overtime victory. Later on she scored 36 with nine rebounds in the third round of the WNIT. Though she hit a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, the 69-67 loss was a career-ender for Hall, who finished second on the school's all-time scoring list.