GOING WEST: Trip To Weber State Is Dukes' Most Intriguing Game

This past spring, when the Dukes were sent to Texas to face Sam Houston in the national semifinals, they hadn’t felt the relentless warmth under the Lonestar State sun for four quarters until they were surrendering a three-touchdown advantage in the second half to the Bearkats.

Part of Bourne’s logic with scheduling the series, he said, was to give JMU an opportunity to play in that type of setting before the pressure of a win-or-go-home scenario is added into the equation.

“It’s a good experience for our kids to go out and play in a region like that,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne told the DN-R earlier this summer, “because you never know as an FCS institution whether or not you’ll have to make that trip in the playoffs.”

Of course, with it being a rare regular-season encounter in the subdivision between the Colonial Athletic Association’s superpower and the Big Sky’s four-time defending champion, there are sure to be postseason seeding implications at stake – assuming JMU and Weber State proceed to have the strong campaigns in its respective conferences that the Dukes and the Wildcats are accustomed to putting together.

The two schools agreed to meet this season in Utah, and Weber State makes the return trip to Bridgeforth Stadium next year. But, as far as what’s on the Dukes’ 11-game docket for this fall, the foray into the Mountain Time Zone to tangle with the Wildcats is the most interesting.

On Sept. 18, they’ll begin a home-and-home series with Big Sky member Weber State, a program JMU has become familiar with through a pair of battles in recent FCS playoff tilts. Those two games were in Harrisonburg, though, with the Dukes knocking off the Wildcats in the 2017 quarterfinals and the 2019 semifinals.

With views of the Wasatch Mountains to the east and the city of Ogden, which Stewart Stadium towers above, to the west, James Madison’s experience playing further west than it ever has in its history and at such a high altitude for the first time will test the Dukes.

OGDEN, Utah - The setting of the venue combined with the quality of opponent is what makes the matchup so intriguing.

“In Utah, it could be heat,” Bourne said. “But it’s most likely going to be elevation. That’ll be the big, big change. So, exposing your team to a range of elements, so you’re prepared if that day came [in the playoffs].”

And the elevation is critical factor JMU coach Curt Cignetti and his staff must prepare their players for. The town of Ogden ranges between 4,300 feet and 5,200 feet above sea level with nearby mountains touching as high as 9,500 feet, according to the town’s website. For comparison, the city of Harrisonburg’s elevation is only 1,300 feet.

But if JMU were to have to travel in the postseason to a Big Sky school – i.e. Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State or Northern Arizona – those campuses are all in towns at a high elevation.

Stewart Stadium, which has a capacity of 17,500 fans, has also proven to be a tough place for visitors to play. Weber State is 31-9 at home under coach Jay Hill and the Wildcats haven’t lost a regular-season home game since Oct. 24, 2017 when they fell to Southern Utah.

So even in a year that JMU doesn’t have a game against an FBS opponent, the Dukes will face a more-than-adequate non-conference challenge in their most interesting game on the schedule heading into the 2021 season.

Beyond their matchup with the Wildcats, here’s a look at how the rest of the slate stacks up in regard to intrigue:

2 – at Delaware, Oct. 23

The Blue Hens were crowned conference champions and awarded the CAA’s automatic bid into the FCS playoffs this past spring after running through the North Division unbeaten. They never had to play against JMU, though, which was ranked higher nationally throughout the abbreviated season and didn’t lose in the South Division. Now that the league is all under the same standings again, these two – each FCS semifinalists in the spring and who return most of their players – will finally be able to clash on the field.

3 – vs. Villanova, Oct. 9

Up until the coronavirus-impacted season, JMU and Villanova had played every year since 1993. The one-year hiatus meant two of league’s better programs didn’t meet. When the Dukes and the Wildcats play in Harrisonburg, the game will feature two seasoned quarterbacks, JMU senior Cole Johnson and Villanova senior Daniel Smith.

4 – at Richmond, Oct. 16

Richmond’s improvement from 2019 to last season gave the Dukes-Spiders rivalry an injection going into the matchup on April 17 this past spring. Both entered the game unbeaten and needing a win to get into the postseason. Considering Richmond brings back quarterback Joe Mancuso as well as standout defenders like defensive end Kobie Turner and linebacker Tristan Wheeler, the Spiders are poised to contend for a playoff spot this fall. Turner and JMU defensive lineman Mike Greene were the CAA’s Co-Defensive Players of the Year for the spring, too.

5 – vs. Maine, Sept. 11

For the first time, Dukes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett will get to coach against the school they were at prior to joining Cignetti’s staff ahead of the 2019 season. Maine, under coach Nick Charlton, finished 2-2 in the spring and hasn’t squared off with JMU since 2017 due to the CAA’s rotating schedule.

6 – vs. Towson, Nov. 20

The only school in the conference not to attempt a spring season was Towson, so there will be a lot that’s changed with the Tigers by the time JMU sees them to close the regular season this fall compared to when the two sides last met in 2019. Their roster has changed, too, mostly because they’ve lost and added many transfers. Former Towson defensive end and team captain Bryce Carter is now a member of the Dukes.

7 – at New Hampshire, Oct. 2

JMU’s last trip to Durham, N.H., was a disaster. In 2018, New Hampshire beat the Dukes 35-24 on its home turf in a game the Wildcats had a lead as large as 25 points. There are JMU players who were part of that contest like Johnson, Greene and running back Percy Agyei-Obese. UNH lost its only game of the spring season before the rest of it was canceled due to coronavirus issues.

8 – vs. Campbell, Nov. 6

Campbell is a new opponent for JMU, so the meeting will be the first between the Camels and the Dukes. Campbell, a Big South Conference member, didn’t play in the spring and opted to play four games against FBS competition last fall, so they won’t be intimidated like some smaller conference FCS schools are when they visit JMU.

9 – vs. Elon, Oct. 30

Since Cignetti’s arrival in Harrisonburg, this is a game that has been circled for both JMU and Elon because of the coach and his staff’s ties to the Phoenix. In the spring, the contest was a good one, forcing JMU to rally and win with a strong fourth quarter. But, this will be Cignetti’s third season with the Dukes, which means he’s already been in charge longer at JMU than he was at Elon.

10 – at William & Mary, Nov. 13

This will be the third straight JMU-W&M game played in Williamsburg, where the Dukes have bludgeoned the Tribe as part of their domination in the series in recent seasons. JMU has combined to outscore William & Mary 204 to 58 in the last five meetings.

11 – vs. Morehead State, Sept. 4

These two teams will open up the fall season just like they opened the spring season, and it’ll probably result in a game without much excitement or drama. In February, JMU blasted Morehead State 52-0 and the Eagles were held to -6 rushing yards.

Note: I stopped in to see Weber State’s Stewart Stadium during a recent vacation while driving between stops at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Zion National Park in the southern part of Utah. Knowing the Dukes would be playing there this fall, the stadium provided inspiration for this analysis piece.