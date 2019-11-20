He can rattle off the details defining each one of his teammates.

Ron’Dell Carter knows their stories, what makes them who they are and how the complexion of those personalities can alter the trajectory of a football season.

On a chilly afternoon in November with the FCS playoffs around the corner for Carter and James Madison, he sits inside the Athletic Performance Center overlooking the Bridgeforth Stadium end zone. He said he’s impressed with how safety Adam Smith can juggle studying engineering while thriving in football so effectively. He marvels at the massive jump offensive guard Truvell Wilson made from Division II University of Virginia’s College at Wise to start for the Dukes and all the adversity safety Wayne Davis has overcome in his life after both his parents died when he was young.

“The game is going to stop at some point but these friendships won’t,” said Carter, the JMU senior defensive end and two-time team captain. “My last game playing football, and hopefully not, could be when we win or lose in the playoffs. That could be it, but what I don’t want to end is my relationships with these guys.”

To slab the leadership label on Carter wouldn’t be wrong. It’d just be cliché.

According to those who know him well, beyond the simple designation, Carter distinguishes himself from others with the way he approaches the role and maintains it. He uses those valued bonds created with the 100-plus players that share the same locker room to earn trust across the team. It’s how he solidified his captaincy twice in only three years spanning two coaching staffs with the Dukes.

“It really just comes down to his personality,” former JMU linebacker Brandon Hereford said.

Hereford, Carter and Carter’s brother, Robert Carter Jr., were roommates in 2017 during the Dukes’ run back to the national championship game for the second straight season and after Carter arrived in Harrisonburg upon transferring from Rutgers.

“He’s one of those guys that anyone can relate to,” Hereford said. “He can get on top of people, but knows how to do it the correct way. He might do it in a playful way to some people and some others he might be more direct to. He just knows who he’s talking to and he knows how to appeal to them.”

For those reasons, Carter’s conscious choices to care for and comprehend his teammates beyond what they can do on the field throughout his three-year run at JMU have mattered.

He said that’s the individual legacy most meaningful to him, even ahead of whatever accolades he’ll garner over the next few weeks since his 46 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks have Carter on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List and in line for All-American and All-Colonial Athletic Association honors.

“And he’s a guy I’ll go to a little bit,” first-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said. “He’s my go-to guy on a couple of things every so often and we’ve got a lot of good leaders on this team, we really do, but he’s played good football and he’s a good voice in the locker room.

“He’s got a huge personality and following, and he’s articulate.”

***

The traits necessary to gain the respect Carter has from the rest of the Dukes were always there, his older brother said.

Robert Carter Jr. graduated after last season and was a key special-teamer for JMU throughout his own career.

“His verbal leadership goes back to when we were children,” Robert Carter Jr. said. “He’s able to show so much passion in what he does based on that it’s not just something that he does. It’s something he feels. It’s something he puts his all into and so everything that’s going on right now, it’s a cause and effect.”

Jamie Willis, the coach at Long Reach High School in Baltimore where Ron’Dell Carter developed into a three-star recruit, said when he took the job there, Carter was a junior and had no hesitation helping the new coach forge larger goals for a squad desiring more.

“He just took over the leadership and ownership of the program,” Willis said. “He just wanted to make sure it was going to be better than what it was the past year. He just took it over and the kids followed him.”

But even those natural skills needed refining.

Just like he lifts weights to get stronger or enhances his pass rush by watching film, he learned from an experience that didn’t go his way to become a more impactful teammate.

When Carter departed Long Reach High School for Rutgers, he had more than enough scholarship offers and unique opportunities to choose from. Rutgers, Boston College and Toledo wanted him to play defensive end. Wake Forest had offered him as a tight end. Old Dominion was fine with letting him select the position he wanted to play.

But Jim Panagos, the former defensive line coach at Rutgers who recruited Carter, and Carter got along well. The only problem was Panagos and coach Kyle Flood’s staff were on their way out leaving Carter to play for coaches that didn’t recruit him.

“I was in the doghouse at one point with my coaches,” Carter said. “And things were just not going well for me at the time. Me and my new D-Line coach, we didn’t get along whatsoever.

“He wasn’t the guy that recruited me and that happens all time in college football when coaches change. But me and him did not get along from a coach-to-player standpoint. Off the field, he was a cool dude, but as a coach I didn’t like him, period. It got to a point where in the spring [before transferring to JMU] that they had me fourth string and splitting reps with an early enrollee. So that’s where I was at.”

Buried on the depth chart, Carter didn’t quit or leave right away.

He said he was determined to change the opinion of the staff and show himself that he belonged with the Big Ten program. From sharing fourth-team reps with one of the youngest players on the roster at the beginning of spring practice, Carter concluded those drills with having taken first-team reps and the majority of second-team snaps at defensive end in Rutgers’ Scarlet-White Spring Game.

In the scrimmage, he tallied five tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

“And the next day I told the coach [former Rutgers coach Chris Ash] I was transferring,” Carter said. “They were pissed. He prolonged my process by two or three weeks and I almost missed my opportunity to come here because he was like, ‘I’m not letting you leave.’

“I never spoke about it, and always just said I didn’t like Rutgers, but I was in the doghouse for whatever reasons with the defensive line coach and so I put my head down and was thinking, ‘I’m going to prove to you that at some point you’ll wish you never did that.’ That was it for me, and once I transferred out, the process took forever.”

Carter said Rutgers coaches sent all the team’s defensive linemen, close friends of Carter still to today, to his apartment to try to convince him to stay in New Jersey. But Carter explained to them why he was leaving and those former teammates understood.

There was only one destination Carter had in mind and it was to join his brother at JMU, though Baylor, Wake Forest and Morgan State had all offered him a scholarship after coaching staffs at those schools heard he was leaving Rutgers.

***

“It is sometimes hard for transfers to come in and mesh, but he seemed to do that immediately,” JMU senior center and fellow team captain Mac Patrick said about Carter.

Carter was eager to make the new start become a permanent home for the rest of his college career as soon as he got to JMU.

He had been on campus for a game the fall before when Rutgers had a bye week to watch his brother play as the Dukes wrecked Rhode Island 84-7 during a homecoming weekend at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“My dad says all the time, ‘That’s the day I knew you were leaving Rutgers,’” Carter said. “My dad said he knew that day, but I didn’t make that decision until after the next spring coming up.”