GETTING DEFENSIVE
Last Season A Boon For CAA Defenses
HARRISONBURG — The driving forces keeping the Colonial Athletic Association’s grueling and physically demanding football reputation as is are the league’s defenses.
That’s according to coaches across the conference.
“Last year, that might have been the best year the league has had as far as defenses,” said 39th-year William & Mary coach Jimmy Laycock, who has worked in the CAA since its inception. “It seemed like everybody we faced had really good defenses. It was very noticeable.”
In 2017, one-fifth of the nation’s top 30 scoring defenses were CAA squads — James Madison, Villanova, Delaware, Albany, Stony Brook and New Hampshire.
JMU finished first in FCS for scoring defense (11.1 points per game), total sacks (51) and interceptions (31). The Dukes were also in the top 30 for total defense, rushing defense, passing defense and red-zone defense.
New Hampshire had the sixth-best red-zone defense in the country last fall, limiting opponents to scoring on just 65 percent of their trips inside the 20.
New Hampshire also had a top-30 scoring defense and was sixth nationally for interceptions last year.
“The league has looked at the teams that have won the national championship at our level of football and the underlying factors,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “Two things jump out: One, they got great quarterback play and always have had great quarterback play or someone has evolved into being a good quarterback and two, the teams that have won have played great defense.
“It started with Villanova when they won there. It started with [former Villanova coach] Andy [Talley] in the beginning of the CAA. Delaware won it with defense. UMass won it with defense when it was the Atlantic 10. Richmond had great defense when they won it.
“And what happened at JMU for them to win the national championship? It was simple. They got better on defense. ... That’s what I think everyone is trying to do. Everyone knows that’s a recipe for having success and an opportunity to get in the tournament, and to win in the tournament, you have to play great defense.”
JMU and UNH were two of seven CAA defenses to have multiple appearances in the top 30 of the previously mentioned statistical categories, along with Albany, Delaware, Stony Brook, Villanova and William & Mary.
The Dukes return All-CAA cornerbacks Rashad Robinson and Jimmy Moreland for this season.
Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said coaches have purposely upgraded their rosters to make sure their defenses can withstand a full season.
“It’s always been tough top to bottom,” Ferrante said. “But maybe people are just recruiting a little bit better on the defensive side of the ball, whereas a couple of years ago it was maybe a little more offensively dominated.
“So I think it just cycles around, to be honest with you. And I don’t think there’s any true reason behind it other than guys being coached well and playing solid defense.”
The cyclicality isn’t just immune to the CAA or FCS either, said Ferrante.
He pointed to McDonnell’s former assistant Chip Kelly’s time in the NFL.
“Maybe they’re just figuring out what the offenses are doing better,” Ferrante said. “Like when Chip Kelly first went to the Eagles. They went to the playoffs, 10-6 and then a year or two later, the defensive coordinators kind of figured out what Chip was doing and next thing you know that shotgun-zone read stuff wasn’t working as well. It always circles around.”
Now it’s on the offensive coaches to stop the drastic discrepancy.
There were only two top-30 scoring offenses and total offenses last season in the CAA — JMU and Richmond.
Maine’s Josh Mack, who has since transferred from the Black Bears program, was the only 1,000-yard rusher in the conference.
“You’ll see some offense break out and just runaway from people and it forces the [defensive] coordinator and kids to catch up,” Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. “We’re in that cycle now and the defenses have done a great job with all the nuances and all the different styles that we all play. The coordinators and kids have done a great job catching up to it, so we’ll have to tweak it as we go to try to get back where the offenses carry the load.”