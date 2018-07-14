Last Season A Boon For CAA Defenses

James Madison defenders converge to make a tackle against New Hampshire last season. Daniel Lin/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — The driving forces keeping the Colonial Athletic Association’s grueling and physically demanding football reputation as is are the league’s defenses. That’s according to coaches across the conference. “Last year, that might have been the best year the league has had as far as defenses,” said 39th-year William & Mary coach Jimmy Laycock, who has worked in the CAA since its inception. “It seemed like everybody we faced had really good defenses. It was very noticeable.” In 2017, one-fifth of the nation’s top 30 scoring defenses were CAA squads — James Madison, Villanova, Delaware, Albany, Stony Brook and New Hampshire. JMU finished first in FCS for scoring defense (11.1 points per game), total sacks (51) and interceptions (31). The Dukes were also in the top 30 for total defense, rushing defense, passing defense and red-zone defense. New Hampshire had the sixth-best red-zone defense in the country last fall, limiting opponents to scoring on just 65 percent of their trips inside the 20.

A look at how CAA defenses stacked up in the two major categories last season.

New Hampshire also had a top-30 scoring defense and was sixth nationally for interceptions last year. “The league has looked at the teams that have won the national championship at our level of football and the underlying factors,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. “Two things jump out: One, they got great quarterback play and always have had great quarterback play or someone has evolved into being a good quarterback and two, the teams that have won have played great defense. “It started with Villanova when they won there. It started with [former Villanova coach] Andy [Talley] in the beginning of the CAA. Delaware won it with defense. UMass won it with defense when it was the Atlantic 10. Richmond had great defense when they won it. “And what happened at JMU for them to win the national championship? It was simple. They got better on defense. ... That’s what I think everyone is trying to do. Everyone knows that’s a recipe for having success and an opportunity to get in the tournament, and to win in the tournament, you have to play great defense.” JMU and UNH were two of seven CAA defenses to have multiple appearances in the top 30 of the previously mentioned statistical categories, along with Albany, Delaware, Stony Brook, Villanova and William & Mary. The Dukes return All-CAA cornerbacks Rashad Robinson and Jimmy Moreland for this season.

James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland is one of the top returning defenders in the CAA for 2018. Stephen Swofford/DN-R