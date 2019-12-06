So far, so good for James Madison’s football staff balancing postseason preparation and recruiting with less than two weeks to go until the early signing period begins.

On Friday, Fork Union Military Academy wide receiver Antwane Wells announced his commitment to the Dukes via Twitter, becoming the first verbal pledge at his position for the class of 2020.

“Once they offered me, I was like ‘I’m going,’” Wells told the Daily News-Record.

Wells said JMU offered him a scholarship on Thursday and that his decision took less than 24 hours to make on the heels of an unofficial visit to the school recently. He said he was planning to be back in town later Friday for his official visit and to watch the Dukes’ second-round playoff game against Monmouth on Saturday.

His post-graduate season at FUMA resulted in three other scholarship offers from Maine, Merrimack College and Robert Morris before JMU offered. Out of Highland Springs High School (Varina), where the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder made 31 catches for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, he had scholarship opportunities from Campbell, Jacksonville State and Division II Virginia State.

“But I went to Fork Union to get a better SAT score and get a better GPA,” Wells said. “So I went there and handled my business. I look back at it like it’s a challenge in my life that I overcame.”

He said he’s ready for what’s next, eager to join the JMU program and reunite with former Highland Springs teammate and current Dukes defensive tackle Mike Greene. Wells will ink his Letter of Intent on Dec. 18 when the early signing period starts and will enroll at the school in January.

“That’s what I want to do,” he said. “I want to go there, get everything unpacked and get ready for spring ball and show the coaches everything I got with everything I do. I want to give 110 percent in the classroom, on the field and as a young man, because I worked too hard and have come too far not to do that.”

Wells said JMU moved quickly in its pursuit of him.

Lead recruiters wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan and safeties coach Ryan Smith initially reached out to Wells two or three weeks ago, according to the wide receiver.

“I could say I was surprised,” Wells said. “Just because of how things were going for me. Things were kind of tough and when they reached out, I was like ‘Wow. This is really happening.’ And it’s just a blessing and the reason I chose so quickly was because all I wanted was the chance to play ball at the next level for a good organization and caring organization, and [JMU coach Curt] Cignetti treated me the best.

“He talked to me and it was just wonderful, so I didn’t take anything for granted and I committed.”

Wells is the 11th commitment in the class.

Cignetti can’t speak about specific prospects until they sign, but said earlier this week recruiting was a focus for him and his staff during last week’s first-round bye.

“That is a challenge,” Cignetti said of managing recruiting and playoff responsibilities. “We have a number of commitments we expect to sign early and we’ll have a few recruits on campus this weekend and we’ll probably add a few more before the signing date. The [transfer] portal is really heating up now too that people’s seasons have ended, so we’re still going to take our time because it is an evaluation challenge, but it’s a challenge that we welcome.”