“I’m really excited about our offense and I think we have a chance to really get back to playing our style than maybe we were at times last year.”

“We are loaded at the running back position,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “And we don’t have a senior on the offensive line, but I think we have a chance to be significantly better on the offensive front than we were last year.

“It’s way deeper,” the James Madison senior running back said as he nodded and grinned Tuesday during Colonial Athletic Association media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE — Trai Sharp has shared the backfield with talented teammates before, but nothing like this.

Two years ago, JMU finished fifth in the FCS in rushing (275 yards per game) while bludgeoning opponents with an average of 5.5 yards per carry. Last fall, the team was 25th nationally in the category (194.3 yards per game), but averaged only 4.6 yards per rush.

In 2016, on its way to the second national title in school history, JMU racked up 50 rushing touchdowns. Last year, the Dukes had 30 rushing scores.

There was a difference in the bigger games, too. In the 2017 championship game loss, North Dakota State held JMU to 93 rushing yards. The year before when JMU won in Fargo to advance to the title game, the Dukes rushed for 201 yards against the Bison.

“We’re always going to have to do what we have to do during a game,” Sharp said. “But I feel like our offensive line has more experience and I think we’re going to take a more vertical approach to the running game.

“We want to run the football as much as we can, just looking at the guys that we have in our running back room.”

Sharp began his sophomore year as the third-string back behind former standout Khalid Abdullah and Johnson. Before the season was over, Johnson had suffered a season-ending Achilles injury and Sharp was elevated to the backup role. He rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the FCS quarterfinal win over Sam Houston State.

As a junior while splitting touches with Marshall, Johnson (before suffering a second straight season-ending Achilles injury), Agyei-Obese and graduated back Taylor Woods, Sharp led the team with 163 carries. Marshall topped the squad with 850 rushing yards and 11 rushing scores.

Hamilton transferred to JMU from Central Florida last month.

“We’re pushing each other to be better, but at the end of the day whoever is hot is going to be the one in the game for us,” Sharp said. “And our relationship is that at the end of the day, we’re brothers and we care about each other.”

The primary purpose of adding Hamilton was to help JMU over the coming years, considering he has three years of eligibility left. The ex-Knight helps balance the classes after the Dukes didn’t sign a running back in the last recruiting cycle, but he also protects the team now.

Johnson is coming off an injury again and Sharp said he played through a knee injury last season. The running back spot is a bruising position and as close to full health as each one of the five can stay over the duration of a season, gives JMU the opportunity to play like it wants to.