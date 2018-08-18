HARRISONBURG — There’s an extreme tenacity needed to thrive as a special-teams player.

James Madison senior Robert Carter Jr. has it.

“He can run and he has one speed,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “It’s full-tilt, aggressive, wide-open getting after it. That’s his way to play.”

And it’s why Houston said he’s put Carter on full scholarship for his final season with the Dukes.

Carter was on half scholarship each of the past two years after he transferred from Florida A&M where he ran track as a freshman. He sat out the 2015 season due to NCAA rules when he initially walked on at JMU.

“We just had a small meeting,” Carter said about how Houston told him he’d earned a full ride. “And we just were talking about how things were going in the summer.

“It was a blessing.”

Four years have past since Carter initially was a full-scholarship athlete with the Rattlers’ track program. He earned it after being named the 2014 Gatorade Maryland Track Athlete of the Year and winning state titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles at Long Reach High School.

But Carter said Florida A&M had self-imposed sanctions on its track program and he felt like it was best for him to leave the school.

“I had no control over it,” Carter said. “I just saw the opportunity. It was a calling for me to get back to the football field.”

When he arrived in Harrisonburg, it didn’t take him long to figure out the best way to contribute to his new team even though he couldn’t actually suit up on Saturdays.

“I was in practice and a lot of guys at that time did not like me,” Carter said. “I would say that just because I would always give 110 percent on special teams and I never took a play off. That’s when I knew.

“I was kind of a standout then, and so when I got the opportunity to actually get on the field, I took it and ran.”

As Carter became eligible, Houston took over for Everett Withers as coach in 2016.

“You’re like, ‘Why is this kid on half scholarship? I don’t understand,’” Houston said. “And then we got into that season and the one thing we saw was that this kid, number one, loves this team. He loves JMU.

“The other thing is he takes his role and his job very seriously. He takes a lot of pride in his role and so whatever you give him to do, one thing you don’t have to worry about is his effort.

“If he doesn’t get it done it’s either because the other player is better than him or maybe we haven’t coached him up enough or a mistake. But it’s not going to be because of lack of effort. That was the thing you started to see two years ago and you saw it even more last year.”

Carter recorded 15 tackles two seasons ago and recovered the blocked punt in the Dukes’ national championship game win over Youngstown State. Last year, he had eight tackles in eight games during a season he could’ve called quits on.

He tore his quad in a September practice and would’ve had a good case for a medical redshirt, but opted to rehab and then return in time for JMU’s rivalry game against Richmond and the 2017 postseason.

“He said, ‘Coach, if we have a chance to win it all, there’s no way I’m sitting on the sidelines,’” Houston said. “That dedication and loyalty, it’s the way he is with me personally and I’m a firm believer that you reward their loyalty.

“To me, that’s him and he’s an important part of the program this year.”

Carter is on the front line of kickoff returns, a gunner on punts and part of the kickoff- and punt-return teams as well. Houston said the Dukes likely are going use him at outside linebacker at times this fall, too.

Outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Roy Tesh, who spends more time with Carter than any other coach on staff, said Carter is primed for a successful senior season.

“What he does is he creates things that you have to scheme for and be aware of,” Tesh said. “His speed is great on kickoff. He has some coverage ability there that he can use on the punt-return team and his speed as a gunner on the punt helps us a ton in coverage and was a real reason why we were as good as we were last year in coverage.

“This year is a new year, and he’s up to his same old tricks, but what he is now is a guy who will help us bring the others along, which we need more of on our special teams units. We need those older guys like him to step up and do what he does. We really, really look to him for that.”

Carter said he likes that part of his job, too.

“It’s my forte. They call me a special teams guru,” Carter said. “And all of them are tough, honestly, because if your head isn’t on a swivel, you can get caught doing the wrong thing at anytime.

“But I definitely have taken on a leadership role when it comes to special teams. I am looked up to, so I have taken on the full responsibility that it takes to not only guide the young guys in the right direction, but also lead the team when we are in tough times just like against Weber State. Special teams was key in winning that game and there’s nothing else you can say about it.”