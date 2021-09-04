Fueled By Semifinal Loss, JMU Set To Start New Campaign

Entrenched in its identity is lingering disbelief.

One creating frustration James Madison players and coaches cannot yet rid from the soul of the team.

“To have that big lead at Sam Houston and then to lose that lead the way we did,” Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “really affected everybody deep, deep down.”

The 21-point halftime edge they held evaporated in the last 30 minutes of the FCS semifinals, and the eventual-spring champion Bearkats used an unfathomable playoff comeback to deny JMU a trip to the title game four months ago. Cignetti and company have had to live with the oh-so-close feeling ever since.

“Nobody wanted to go out that way,” he said, “and I think it brought a lot of people – maybe some guys who were on the fence – back for another go-around.”

On Saturday evening, the Dukes get the chance for a fresh start on their quest for glory. No. 2 JMU embarks on its historic 50th season – without forgetting how the 49th finished – with a 6 p.m. non-conference contest at Bridgeforth Stadium against Morehead State of the Pioneer Football League.

“Each week we’re going to try to get that bad taste out of our mouth,” Dukes redshirt junior slot receiver Kris Thornton said.

Thornton is one of nine returning starters on offense for JMU, and the Dukes bring back 10 starters on defense. The two-deep is filled with upperclassmen, particularly fifth- and sixth-year seniors, who decided after the spring to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the previous pandemic-impacted year.

“They all came back with one goal in mind,” Cignetti said, “and that was going all the way. And they’ve been very resolute in their focus and there haven’t been ups and downs. We’ve been very consistent in our practices with our effort and intensity. I think everybody is unified with one vision.”

On offense, sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson enters his second season as the starter for JMU. He threw for 1,633 yards and 11 touchdowns this past spring, and leads the unit as it transitions to play under first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan who was promoted from within to OC during the offseason. Johnson has the luxury of throwing again to Thornton, Antwane Wells Jr. and Scott Bracey, the three leading receivers from the spring campaign.

Of course, JMU’s offensive plan is to lean on its run game to open the opportunity for balance. The Dukes averaged 233.3 yards on the ground per contest, which was sixth best in all of FCS in the spring.

On the other side, All-American defensive tackle Mike Greene anchors a group that’ll start seven redshirt seniors.

“Looking at their two-deep, I was hoping more guys would be gone from the spring,” Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer said with a chuckle.

But Tenyer is hopeful his Eagles can be more competitive against JMU than they were in the spring when the Dukes blew them out 52-0. Morehead State, though, won four of its last five to close its season and Tenyer said his squad can compete for a PFL title this fall.

“We played [JMU] last year only after eight or nine practices and that’s not very much,” Tenyer said. “I’m optimistic we can play better based on the number of practices we have had. Obviously, they’re pretty darn good. Everyone knows that. They’ve played in the national championship game before and they’re number two in the country. They’re the real deal, but I’m optimistic we can play better. We’ve got to play with a little more poise and adjust to the speed a little bit.”

Cignetti just wants to see the Dukes take the high-level effort and success they’ve had during preseason practices and apply it to this season-opening bout.

“I’d love to see us go out there and fly around,” Cignetti said, “dominate and play like we’re capable of playing. We want to eliminate pre-snap penalties on offense or taunting on defense or things like that, you know the things that’ll get you beat. So, to see us play winning football and play at a very high standard regardless of who we’re playing.”

The Coaches: Cignetti enters his third season at the helm of the Dukes with a 21-3 record at JMU. His only losses with the Dukes are to Sam Houston, North Dakota State in the 2019 FCS title game and FBS West Virginia. He’s 88-29 overall as he starts his 11th year as a head coach.

Tenyer is 34-53 as he begins his ninth season in charge at Morehead State.

The Quarterbacks: Thornton said Johnson maintained confidence throughout the month of August and during training camp.

And frankly, Johnson had every right to eager after going through the preseason for the first time as the Dukes’ clear-cut starter. In each of his five previous preseasons, he was either battling for the top job or settled in as the No. 2 quarterback.

“Cole has definitely taken a step forward,” Thornton said. “He looked great in camp and I think he’s ready to excel this fall season. Cole looks great and I can tell he’s more confident in the offense. He’s got a little swagger and he’s ready to go this season.”

Johnson said the chemistry and trust in his receivers has grown since last season as they play together again.

“Having a year with them to get more confidence in them,” Johnson said, “is huge. And I think we’ve done a really good job putting them in position to where we can get one-on-one matchups with them and exploit and the attack the defense.”

Morehead State signal-caller Mark Pappas, a redshirt junior, led the PFL in passing efficiency, passing touchdowns and passing yards this past spring. He combined to throw for 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Series History: The Dukes are 8-2 all-time against Morehead State and have won the last five against the Eagles dating back to 1987. They won those five contests by an average margin of victory of 49.8 points.

Managing The Run Game: JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, is questionable for the meeting with Morehead State because of a hamstring injury.

Dukes coach Curt Cignetti has said Agyei-Obese is progressing well. But in case he can’t play, JMU must plan how to distribute carries without him.

“I’d say Kaelon [Black] is probably the leader in the clubhouse if Percy doesn’t play,” Cignetti said. “… But I have a confidence in all the running backs. I think they’ve done a great job.”

Black and Austin Douglas performed the best during training camp of all the running backs, but Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse have earned regular carries in the past. Seventh-year senior running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr., a Rhode Island transfer, is also an option.

“They’re the epitome of team, really,” Cignetti said. “You got guys in competition for touches and playing time, yet they all pull for one another.”

Applying Pressure: Cornerback Greg Ross, who is entering his second season with the Dukes after transferring from North Carolina, is excited to learn what JMU’s deep defensive line can do for the defense.

JMU tallied 21 sacks as a team this past spring, but have added transfers including Towson import Bryce Carter to boost the pass rush and help Greene solidify the front. It’s possible JMU uses as many as nine or 10 D-Linemen against Morehead State.

“With the pressure we should get up front,” Ross said, “there should be a lot of tips, overthrows and we should capitalize on the opportunities and make plays.”

Don’t Be Surprised If: Their defensive line allows the Dukes to rack up more than the four sacks they had in last season’s contest against Morehead State.

What’s Next: JMU continues its two-game home stretch to begin the campaign with a CAA contest against Maine on Sept. 11. The Black Bears dropped their opener on Thursday, 34-24, to Delaware.