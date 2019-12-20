For all the reasons the game is iconic for James Madison, it’s not for Weber State.

“That’s one of the most memorable,” Dukes senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said of the 2017 encounter.

The two sides have only met once before, but will do so again two years later when second-seeded JMU (13-1) hosts No. 3-seed Weber State (11-3) in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in Harrisonburg.

The stakes are greater this time around with a trip to the national championship game on the line, though the 31-28 thriller the Dukes took in the quarterfinals two Decembers ago sets the stage for this bout.

“The emotional wreck we went through in that game,” Robinson said. “We were down eight with like three minutes left, giving up a touchdown to put them up even more and then we got the ball back two more times when we weren’t supposed to. Then, of course, there’s the famous Ethan Ratke kick.”

Ratke’s 46-yarder as time expired sent JMU onto the semifinals that season to complete the Dukes’ furious comeback past the Wildcats.

As Robinson said, JMU was behind 28-20 with 3:14 to go. But the Dukes used a 40-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Bryan Schor to wide receiver Riley Stapleton, who had the breakout game of his career with eight catches for 189 yards that night.

A three-and-out from Weber State gave Madison one more shot to drive the field and win it, and Stapleton had two catches for 26 yards on that last possession.

“When we took that eight-point lead with like [three] minutes left in the game, quite frankly, I felt like our sideline felt like we had just won it,” sixth-year Weber State coach Jay Hill said. “And as coaches, you know that’s not the case. You’re playing a high-powered offense and a really, really good defense, so you better be ready to go all the way to the last whistle and we didn’t do that.

“This year, I don’t think it’s much different. I don’t see a lot of differences in talent between two years ago’s [JMU] team and this year’s team. They were loaded then and they are loaded now, so it’s going to take us playing four quarters all the way to the last whistle to be able to pull this out.”

Robinson said throughout this week and leading up to kickoff on Saturday, the plan was for him and his older teammates – Stapleton and Ratke included – who were on the field against Weber State two seasons ago to express to the rest of this year’s group the challenges the Utah school will bring to the Valley.

Weber State captured the Big Sky Conference crown for the third straight season, and knocked off Kennesaw State in the second round of the tournament prior to last week’s win over Montana in the quarterfinals.

JMU, the Colonial Athletic Association champ, beat Monmouth in the second round and Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals.

“They have a lot of guys that were there on that team a few years ago and they’re going to come in hungry,” Robinson said, “with a chip on their shoulder, and I’m sure their guys are preaching that it can be done. They were probably just one play away from making it happen then, so we expect them to come in hungry like the same way they did in 2017.”

First-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said: “All eyes on Weber [State] and I think that we’re excited.”

Hill said it should help his team that many of the players on his two-deep have already experienced playing against JMU and at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“I loved the atmosphere,” Weber State senior defensive end Jonah Williams said. “When we found out we were going to go there, I was super excited, because the fans, the stadium and everything about it was awesome. It’s going to be another cold-weather game, which we’re stoked about and I’m excited to get another shot at it.”

The strength for both sides is defense.

JMU leads the country in rushing defense (60.4 yards allowed per game) and total defense (265.3 yards allowed per game), and is third nationally for scoring defense (14.9 points allowed per game). Weber State’s forced the fifth most turnovers (31) in the FCS.

“It’s going to be a big defensive battle,” Williams said.

Dukes senior tight end Dylan Stapleton said Weber State’s defense reminds him of Northern Iowa’s defense. Even though JMU scored only 17 points against the Panthers, the Dukes controlled time of possession for more than 42 minutes, converted better than 50 percent of third-down tries and Stapleton had four grabs for 48 yards including one for 27 yards that setup the opening touchdown.

“We’ve worked all year for this and this is what it comes down to,” Stapleton said. “And I think we’re ready to go on Saturday, and hopefully punch our ticket to Frisco" for the title game Jan. 11 near Dallas.

The Coaches: Cignetti and Hill have both been highly successful in their respective careers, but this is the furthest either coach has led a team in the playoffs.

In nine seasons as a head coach at three schools – Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Elon and JMU – Cignetti is 80-27. The deepest he took IUP into the playoffs was the 2012 Division II quarterfinals, and at Elon he had first-round exits both seasons.