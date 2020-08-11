DukesofJMU - FRISCO IN MAY?

Crowning an FCS champion on Memorial Day weekend doesn’t sound so bad.

And it certainly beats the alternative of a lost season in the subdivision, according to James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne.

“Theoretically, the season starts the first of March,” Bourne said Monday during a Zoom call with reporters when asked about what a spring season in the FCS could look like.

“[The season] is played for two months,” he said, “and the playoffs start right at the beginning of May and finish up at the end of May. That’s a crazy time for those of us that think of a championship segment, but we’ve gone through a spring practice season. We just got to find a way to make it work for us.”

The Dukes have appeared in three of the last four FCS national championship games and won national titles in 2004 and 2016.

After its conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, opted to cancel its fall football season, JMU held out as long as it could while pursuing a schedule as an FCS independent. But last week when the NCAA required at least 50 percent of all playoff-eligible programs to compete in order for it to sponsor the FCS postseason – and it was clear that number wasn’t going to be met for the fall – the Dukes pulled the plug on their attempt to play.

Instead, JMU is planning to collaborate with the CAA and other FCS leagues to make a spring season happen, Bourne said.

“From everyone who I talk to at the national level, there is very much a strong appetite for that,” he said. “I talk to a lot of athletic directors from across the country, in our league, the Missouri Valley [Conference], Big Sky [Conference] and everyone wants to try to see that happen because it’s such an important element of FCS football.”

Bourne said a spring campaign would likely consist of a conference-only schedule, which would make it easier for leagues and schools to put together.

“I think in a month to six weeks everything should be nailed down,” Bourne said. “At this point, it looks like it’d be a conference-only [schedule] and that’s really fairly easy to build.

“The important thing is what happens at the NCAA level. And until the NCAA makes a definitive decision and says everybody is going to compete in the spring and you can’t compete partially in the fall, partially in the spring and gets that behind ‘em and gets to a point where we’re all in a uniform standing, can you make the ultimate decision? But I’d certainly hope within the next four weeks.”

A truncated postseason is likely, too, said Bourne, who has held his job at JMU for more than two decades.

He suggested for a 2021 spring playoff it’d be best to scrap the 24-team field in favor of a 16-team field like the former I-AA used to operate with.

“And all at-large [berths],” Bourne said, “because it’s going to be very difficult to try and navigate it any other way. And the timeliness is really the focal point, I think. It’s about the experience, but you’ve got to do it in a time frame that works.”

Bourne said with a competitive spring season, the NCAA would have to adjust the fall 2021 football calendar, too.

“Whether we could find a way to adjust by a week or two at the start of camp,” Bourne said, “so it helps those student athletes that will have just off come of a season, I hope there’d be that type of appetite from the NCAA to allow that. And it’s the right thing to do for the student athletes that are involved.”

And for the JMU football players eager to play at any point this academic year, they’ll sign up for a spring season. “Frisco in May, I guess,” Dukes senior wide receiver Jake Brown tweeted after the school made the decision to suspend fall football.