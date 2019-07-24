BALTIMORE — Davis Cheek can still hear Curt Cignetti’s voice.

During film study, in the pocket, at a practice or even with 20,000 fans screaming as the clock ticked toward zero on a Saturday in the fall.

“First day of spring camp and I came in early my freshman year,” Cheek, the Elon quarterback, recalled Tuesday during Colonial Athletic Association Media Day at M&T Bank Stadium. “But the first day he told me, ‘Don’t throw late down the middle.’”

Cignetti, now the first-year coach at James Madison, rubbed off on Cheek during their two years together with the Phoenix, according to the signal-caller. Cignetti started Cheek as a true freshman and the program was rewarded for it.

Cheek stabilized the quarterback position for Elon, emerged as the leader of the offense and helped the program earn back-to-back playoff berths for the first time in school history.

“I think he’s wired to play quarterback,” Cignetti, a former quarterback and quarterback coach himself, said later at the same event. “Like Phillip Rivers was wired to play quarterback. There are certain prerequisites to have to be really good at that position.”

Cignetti coached Rivers in his stint as an assistant at N.C. State.

“You have to be able to process moving information very quickly,” Cignetti said. “Once you get the ball in your hands and things happen, you can go from here to there to there and then you’ve got to get rid of the ball quickly and be accurate. I think Rivers and Cheek both had that and they have competitive excellence. The thing about Davis Cheek is he prepares like an NFL quarterback. He is in that office watching tape and he loves football, loves the process.”

Cheek said it was Cignetti who started to pull that desire from himself.

“I would say it’s a mindset,” Cheek said. “He’s a very good motivator and I would say he’s very good at getting guys to rally around a certain purpose. I think that’s what he’s really good at. He dabbles in every situation with a team and tries to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible. That’s what you want in a head coach.”

Cheek said last season when Elon upset JMU at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, the Phoenix weren’t surprised. He said they expected to win because they felt like they were so prepared.

It was his touchdown throw to wide receiver Avery Jones with less than 90 seconds left that gave Elon the 27-24 victory.

“We had a good relationship and I don’t have any bad will toward Coach Cignetti,” Cheek said of Cignetti’s decision to take the JMU job this past offseason. “We talked all the way up until he left. Of course, I didn’t know that’s what he was thinking or that’s what he was doing, but that’s his choice. That’s what he’s doing for his family and I wish him all the best.

“But when he was at Elon, he was always around the building, trying to be there and I can’t say anything bad about the guy. I hope he has success in everything that he does.”

Maine cornerback Manny Patterson echoed the same thoughts about two of his former coaches that are now on Cignetti’s staff — defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett.

Birkett recruited Patterson, a Baltimore native and preseason All-CAA team selection, to Maine.

“With Coach B telling me, ‘No matter what I’ll be here for you,' and other recruiters not showing me the same love that he was, that Maine was,” Patterson said, “that helped me choose Maine.”

He said Hetherman’s style of defense and Birkett’s approach served as a catalyst for his career.

Patterson has 42 pass breakups in his career and was third nationally in the category last year.

“They put a lot of trust and faith in me since when I came in as a freshman,” Patterson said. “They had me starting as a true freshman and let me play on my own island, so I feel like that sense of trust and just letting a player play to find his own identity as he plays helped me out. Each game I figured out who I am and other things, and knowing that I had coaches who had my back I really appreciated that.

“Coach B was the guy who recruited me to come to Maine, so when he left it hurt a little bit, but it was a business move and I understood what he was doing. I wish him nothing but the best of luck this upcoming season, and the same goes for Coach Hetherman.”

First-year Maine coach Nick Charlton, who was the offensive coordinator last year before being promoted to headman this offseason, said both Hetherman and Birkett will fit well with the Dukes.

“Matt is a very strong technical coach,” Charlton said. “He’s someone who spends a lot of time on details and has great relationships with players. To me, he’ll be an excellent recruiter with [JMU] and he’ll help develop some of those guys.

“And then Corey. Corey lived in a hotel room above me for a month when we got the job at Maine, so I know Corey very well. But Corey is a very strong coach in terms of developing relationships. He’s a very organized recruiter and he’s excellent in terms of game planning and schematic installation.”

JMU travels to play at Elon on Sept. 28, but the Dukes won’t face Maine this season unless it happens in the playoffs.