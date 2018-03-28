HARRISONBURG — It was hard for Louis Rowe to decide on a tone for his evaluation of his second year as the James Madison basketball coach.

The results on the court were far from ideal as the Dukes finished the year 10-22 and were bounced in the opening round of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament after finishing 6-12 in conference play. It was the first time JMU had consecutive losing seasons in a decade.

To make matters worse, Madison lost back-to-back games at the tail end of the regular season that robbed it of a chance to avoid the first round of the conference tournament. Those losses stung more to Rowe than the earlier losses that many would consider more heartbreaking.

“From a win standpoint, you can’t be very happy, especially with all the close losses and us feeling like we could

have put us in a better position, conference-wise,” Rowe said. “That was a goal of mine especially at the end of the season ... if you go for two-for-three in those [last three] games, you finish sixth. I wanted us to finish a little stronger, so that was a disappointment.”

On the other hand, Rowe witnessed the five-man freshman class he brought in take tremendous strides in its first year.

Darius Banks and Matt Lewis started a majority of the team’s games in the final two months of the season and both averaged at least 11 points per game in conference play. Zach Jacobs, Greg Jones and Dwight Wilson found ways to contribute in clutch moments when the Dukes were shorthanded due to injuries.

In the grand scheme, Rowe said seeing those improvements might be more valuable than the win-loss record this season.

“I thought all the freshmen really developed,” Rowe said. “I think that’s the most important thing. ... I thought we did put ourselves in position with the young guys that they’re ready to take that next step and that’s what it was all about really.”

It was the chemistry between Banks and Lewis though that stood out to Rowe the most. While the other three freshmen had the standard ups and downs over the course of their first collegiate season, his two starters only seemed to improve as the season progressed.

Lewis tied for the team lead in scoring during conference play with 17.7 points per game. Banks provided an all-around punch during CAA games with 11 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in those 18 contests.

Banks said he and Lewis pushed each to succeed and used the others’ success as a springboard to their own triumphs.

“We were just feeding off of each other going back and forth,” Banks said. “We just kept telling each other we could do it and just don’t stop.”

Rowe could also take solace in the fact JMU was competitive in almost every game it played this season. A remarkable 81.3 percent of the Dukes’ games were decided by single digits or in overtime, the highest percentage in program history.

Roughly half of those games were by decided by four points or fewer and JMU played 20 games in which the game was within four points in the final minute of regulation.

Although the Dukes ultimately had a 3-9 record in games decided by four points or fewer or in overtime, the consensus was that the results proved Rowe was on the right track on the recruiting trail.

“It shows how talented we are,” Lewis said. “We had a few plays get away from us, but a lot of times we were competing with teams based purely off talent. We have a really talented team — especially with how young we are — to play with the high-level teams in this league.”

But the optimism for the future did little to dull the pain of a trying season that ended with a thud in the CAA Tournament. The ninth-seeded Dukes took a 10-point lead over No. 8 Drexel with 15:37 left in the game, but shot just 5-of-31 the rest of the way, including a stretch in which JMU missed 17 consecutive shots.

It was a fitting end to a season that featured some wacky finishes. JMU let a 13-point advantage vanish in the final 3:42 at William & Mary on Jan. 11 before losing in overtime. Exactly a week later, the Dukes rallied back from a 10-point deficit with 1:53 remaining to force overtime and eventually beat Elon for their first CAA win of the season.

“It obviously didn’t go how we expected it to,” said junior guard Stuckey Mosley, the team’s leading scorer at 18.4 points per game. “We wanted to win more games and go deeper in the tournament, but we got a lot of stuff to learn from and build on from the season.”

The largest building block was the experience of playing in so many tight games. Lewis and his teammates said learning what it takes to win a game at the Division I level was the biggest lesson they took from a difficult season.

“We took big steps as a team in terms of learning how to win games,” Lewis said. “If we can just keep the strength and resilience we had as a team moving forward, we all have a season under our belt now and everybody’s learned to play together so next season and the seasons to come. The main thing is learning how to win.”