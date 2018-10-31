



HARRISONBURG — James Madison opens the 2018-19 basketball season Tuesday against Eastern Mennonite and there will be familiar faces on the Convocation Center floor for the Dukes.

Senior Stuckey Mosley and sophomores Matt Lewis and Darius Banks are all but locks to start in the backcourt for JMU, but a newcomer could offer the high-scoring trio respite from logging too many minutes.

“We have a group of guys who really like to compete and we keep adding to it,” Dukes coach Louis Rowe said. “We want to bring in guys that fit what we’re trying to bring the energy and passion. Especially Deshon Parker has been really good and added to that competitive level.”

Rowe said the front court starting spots are wide open and recent practices have been about establishing an eight or nine-man rotation. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Parker, a 6-3 freshman from Huber Heights, Ohio, is one of the first players off the bench.

“We definitely need guys like Matt and Banks to start with…but then you add a kid like Deshon to the mix and he definitely keeps guys on edge and guys are ready to go. He’s a natural leader and really comfortable with who he is, and he’s young. He just turned 18, but he’s really mature and really comfortable with who he is.”

Rave Reviews From Recruits

With four players committed for the 2019 recruiting class, Rowe and his staff was able to shift focus to 2020 last weekend, hosting a pair of high-profile recruits for homecoming on campus. Isaiah Todd, a 6-10 forward and five-star prospect from Trinity Academy in Raleigh, N.C., took an official visit to JMU along with Jamille Reynolds, a 6-9 three-star center from St. Petersburg, Fla.

Reynolds plays at Rowe’s alma mater, Lakewood High School and the ties are deep. The two have known each other for several years and Lakewood coach Anthony Lawrence, Sr., is a childhood friend who described Rowe as “like family.” JMU was the first Division I program to offer Reynolds a scholarship and he said he had a great time on his visit.

“The campus is huge,” Reynolds said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. They guys on the team were good people. I see at their practices they all play well together. I still have a lot of decisions to make. It’s a lot to think about, but I have to always remember who was there for me the most while being recruited.”

Todd, who transferred from John Marshall High School in Richmond, where he was a teammate of JMU sophomore Greg Jones, has been quiet about the recruiting process, but Derrick Wells from the Team Loaded AAU program accompanied Todd on the visit and said it went well.

“I was up there Friday and Saturday,” Wells said. “He enjoyed practice and loved the campus.”

Looking At Early Schedule

JMU opens the season against a pair of programs in transition with new head coaches. When Eastern Mennonite makes the trek across town Tuesday at 7 p.m. it will do so with first-time head coach Melvin Felix. Felix had been an assistant at EMU for seven years before being selected to replace longtime Royals coach Kirby Dean.

The Dukes travel to Greenville, N.C., next Friday to take on their first Division I opponent of the season, East Carolina. The Pirates welcomed back Joe Dooley, who coached ECU from 1995 to 1999 when it was a member of the Colonial Athletic Association. After a stint as an assistant at Kansas, Dooley led Florida Gulf Coast to five straight postseason appearances, including two NCAA Tournament berths, before returning to ECU last spring.

Lucky No. 6?

Two of the past three seasons, the team picked to finish sixth in the CAA in the preseason wound up winning the regular season crown. Three years ago, UNC Wilmington was picked by conference media and coaches to finish in the middle of the pack before tying for first. The Seahawks repeated as favorites in 2016-17, but last season Northeastern was selected sixth in the preseason before earning the No. 1 seed in the CAA Tournament.

And which team did media and coaches pick to finish sixth for 2018-19? That would be James Madison.