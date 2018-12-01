HAMILTON, N.Y. – James Madison leads Colgate 10-6 at halftime.

The Dukes outgained the Raiders 213 total yards to 118 total yards over the first 30 minutes.

Here are four observations from the first half:



First Down – The Dukes started as well as they could’ve versus the nation’s top scoring defense. Colgate entered Saturday yielding only 5.7 points per game, but gave up 7 on the opening possession when JMU marched 57 yards in six plays to find the end zone. JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci had a 26-yard run to setup running back Cardon Johnson’s 2-yard rushing score.

Second Down – The halftime lead could be larger for JMU if it weren’t for a few costly mistakes. DiNucci threw an interception around midfield on the team’s second possession. That turnover led to a field goal for Colgate as the Raiders took advantage of the positive field position. Later in the second quarter, the Dukes had stopped Colgate near midfield on third down, but a roughing the passer penalty on defensive end John Daka extended the drive leading to another field goal for the Raiders.

Third Down – JMU kicker Ethan Ratke set the school’s single-season record for field goals. His 37-yard field goal in the second quarter gave him 16 field goals for the season. The Dukes also got a big play on special teams from kick returner Jawon Hamilton to begin the game. Hamilton’s 37-yard kickoff return gave JMU’s offense starting field position at its own 43.

Fourth Down – Despite the roughing the passer penalty, Daka had a terrific half and continues to put together a strong junior season. He had a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry in the first two quarters. He now has 9.5 sacks for the season. If JMU gets a lead large enough to where Colgate has to pass the ball to rally, the Raiders will have to figure out ways to block Daka because through the first 30 minutes, they couldn’t.