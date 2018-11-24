HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads Delaware 12-3 at halftime.

The Dukes defense held the Blue Hens to 52 total yards over the first 30 minutes.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – Delaware’s offense went the first 28 minutes of the contest without a first down (UD’s first first down came with 1:43 left in the second quarter) as James Madison’s defense held the Blue Hens to 2.1 yards per play in the half. Throughout most of the opening half, the Dukes played eight defenders in the box and used corners Jimmy Moreland and Charles Tutt to match up in man coverage against opposing receivers. Delaware rushed for only 17 yards on 16 attempts and Blue Hens quarterback Pat Kehoe was sacked three times, including once when JMU defensive end John Daka corralled him in the end zone for a safety to push the Dukes’ lead to 5-0 in the second quarter.

Second Down – The Blue Hens defense earned a much-needed goal-line stand with under six minutes to play in the half. Following Daka’s sack of Kehoe, JMU drove 56 yards, but didn’t get any points when quarterback Ben DiNucci was stopped on a quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-goal from the Blue Hens 1-yard line. The stop allowed Delaware to stay within five points of the Dukes.

Third Down – Dukes punt returner D’Angelo Amos remains the game-changing weapon he’s been all season. His 37-yard punt return late in the second half flipped the field and set the JMU offense up with first-and-10 from the Delaware 18-yard line. It took only four plays following the return for JMU running back Marcus Marshall to find the end zone on a 4-yard run to give the Dukes a 12-0 lead.

Fourth Down – Marshall returned to action for the first time since the Dukes’ October win over Stony Brook. Marshall has carried the ball three times for 15 yards, has a rushing touchdown and caught a screen pass for 16 yards. The reception and 4-yard touchdown run came in the final three minutes of the half.