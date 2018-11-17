TOWSON, Md. – James Madison leads Towson 24-10 at halftime.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci has accounted for 212 total yards and scored twice on the ground to help JMU build its lead.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – Dukes running back Cardon Johnson’s 76-yard touchdown run on the third offensive play was the first of 10 chunk plays for the unit. Chunk plays are defined as rushes of more than 10 yards and passes of more than 15 yards. Four of those plays went for 30 or more yards as running back Trai Sharp had a 40-yard run, and DiNucci had 31-yard run in addition to a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Kyndel Dean. Johnson’s score gave JMU an initial 7-0 lead, was his longest run of the season and the longest since of his career since an 80-yard run against East Carolina in 2017.

Second Down – JMU had its first-half problems slowing Towson quarterback Tom Flacco, who entered Saturday leading the Colonial Athletic Association in total offense, but a late second-quarter stand led by defensive end John Daka helped turn a Flacco mistake into points for JMU. On Towson’s attempt for a late first-half score, Daka sacked Flacco near midfield and a few plays later forced Flacco to fumble when the Tigers signal-caller took off. Cornerback Jimmy Moreland recovered the ball and JMU’s offense went 41 yards in five plays to tack on three points with a 37-yard field goal for Tyler Gray.



Third Down – Other than that one mistake, Flacco played like the frontrunner for CAA Offensive Player of the Year that he is. He tallied 215 total yards of offense and threw a touchdown to wide receiver Shane Leatherbury for tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.



Four Down – JMU returned tight end Clayton Cheatham and offensive lineman Jahee Jackson back to game action. Cheatham, battling a foot injury, missed last week’s win Rhode Island, and Jackson played for the first time since his five-game suspension began in September.