HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads Rhode Island 27-14 at halftime.

The Rams took an initial lead on a touchdown pass from quarterback JaJuan Lawson to receiver Marven Beauvais, but the Dukes scored the game’s next 21 points to take a lead.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci bounced back from last week’s benching by completing his first eight throws against the Rams. He finished the first half 12-of-17 for 129 yards and three touchdowns and connected for completions with six different receivers. Before a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mack Cullen late in the first quarter, DiNucci eluded a few defenders in a crowded pocket. DiNucci had thrown only two touchdown passes in his previous four starts.

Second Down – DiNucci’s other scoring throws were to Dukes wide receiver Riley Stapleton, who hauled in a 10-yard score and an 8-yard score. It’s Stapleton’s first multi-touchdown game of the season and his first since grabbing a pair against East Tennessee State in 2017. Stapleton tallied four catches for 35 yards in the first half.

Third Down – Lawson, the Rhode Island signal-caller, played as advertised in the first half up until the final minute when he was intercepted by JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland. Moreland returned the ball 45 yards to set the Dukes up with a field goal right before the half. But Lawson led an 8-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the game as the Rams picked up all but six of those yards through the air. Lawson threw for a touchdown and rushed for another in the first 30 minutes.

Fourth Down – Both teams had its problems with penalties in the opening half as the sides combined for eight penalties and 89 penalty yards. JMU had a touchdown negated by a holding penalty and Rhode Island extended a Dukes drive when the Rams jumped offside on a field-goal try. JMU scored a touchdown a few plays later.