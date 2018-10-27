HARRISONBURG – James Madison trails Stony Brook 10-7 at halftime.

The Seawolves grabbed momentum in the final minute of the first half, capitalizing on Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci’s fumble with 33 seconds to play. Stony Brook quarterback Joe Carbone found wide receiver Julius Wingate for a 20-yard gain, which led to an Alex Lucansky field goal with four seconds left.

Here are four observations from the first half.

First Down – The Dukes scored first when DiNucci connected with wide receiver Kyndel Dean for a 15-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter. Dean did most of the work, though, after catching the pass off a slant route to convert the red-zone touchdown. He spun off a defender and then bounced off two more before diving past the goal line to give JMU a 7-0 lead. Going into Saturday, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick said he wanted to see the Dukes win more one-on-one matchups with great individual efforts inside the 20-yard line. Dean showed he could do it.

Second Down – JMU running back Cardon Johnson put together a productive drive to setup Dean’s 15-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Johnson carried seven times for 46 yards, which included a long run of 23 yards to begin the series. He also picked up blitzing linebackers in pass protection on two different plays, which allowed DiNucci to complete an 8-yard pass to Jake Brown and the touchdown to Dean.

Third Down – Stony Brook’s duo of running backs is as advertised. Nicknamed ‘The Long Island Express,’ Donald Liotine and Jordan Gowins have combined to run for 88 yards. The Seawolves are averaging 4.1 yards per carry and Liotine’s 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter evened the score at 7.

Fourth Down – Both JMU punter Harry O’Kelly and Stony Brook punters Marc Nolan and Mitchell Wright played an important role in the first half as the two sides combined to punt nine times. Wright pinned the Dukes inside their own 2-yard line and O’Kelly pinned the Seawolves inside their own 1 during the first half.