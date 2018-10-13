VILLANOVA, Pa. – James Madison leads Villanova, 16-0 at halftime.

The Dukes kicked three field goals and got a 2-yard touchdown run from running back Marcus Marshall to build a lead.

Here are four observations from the first half.

First Down – James Madison wide receiver Jake Brown is making the most of his first career start. Brown, a redshirt sophomore, earned the nod in the slot. Through the first half, he’s hauled in seven catches for 70 yards. He had four catches for 45 yards on the Dukes’ opening possession, which resulted in a field goal. Most of Brown’s catches came on swing passes and screen passes that he turned into larger gains. The effort to get the ball to Brown was different from how the Dukes operated in the passing game last week against the stack defense. Brown is one of seven receivers to have at least a catch in the first half.

Second Down – The Dukes got an impactful play on special teams and on defense from senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland. He blocked a punt late in the first quarter. It was the sixth blocked kick of his career, but JMU couldn’t turn it into points as a holding penalty pushed the offense out of field-goal range. With less than a minute to go in the first half, he sacked Villanova quarterback Adeyemi DaSilva and forced DaSilva to fumble. JMU recovered and its offense managed to turn it into 3 points.

Third Down – Linebacker Landan Word made his 2018 debut on Saturday for JMU. The junior linebacker missed the first six weeks with an upper-extremity injury he suffered during preseason camp. Word started alongside fellow junior Dimitri Holloway. Word has two tackles and also recovered the fumble that Moreland forced. With Word and Holloway on the field together for the first time, the Dukes limited Villanova to 68 total yards in the first half.

Fourth Down – Villanova is without key starters today. Quarterback Zach Bednarczyk, tight end Ryan Bell, linebacker Jeff Steeb and safety Terrell Vassel were all ruled out due to injuries prior to kickoff. Since the start of 2017, the Wildcats are 1-6 when Bednarczyk doesn’t start. This season, Bell has four touchdown receptions and Steeb has racked up 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception. Vassel has 15 tackles.