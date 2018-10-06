HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads Elon 9-7 at halftime.

The lone touchdown of the first half came when Elon running back De’Sean McNair scored on a 1-yard plunge with 4:37 to play in the second quarter.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – The momentum swung Elon’s direction midway through the second quarter. It started when JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci took a sack on third down inside Elon territory, which forced the Dukes to settle for a field goal. Elon needed just three plays and 49 seconds on the consequent possession to find the end zone. The big play came when Elon quarterback Davis Cheek connected with Corey Joyner for a 51-yard gain to flip the field. Following the score, Elon caught JMU off guard when kicker Skyler Davis successfully executed an onside kick.

Second Down – Elon’s third-down pressures gave JMU plenty of problems during the first half. JMU was 4-for-11 on third down in the first 30 minutes. The Dukes marched four times into Elon territory and were forced to settle for field goals all three times as the Phoenix’s 3-3-5 defense created negative plays. JMU was also stopped on fourth down in Elon territory once for a turnover on downs. Elon linebacker Warren Messer has three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Third Down – The game was very even throughout the first quarter. At the end of 15 minutes, Elon had 97 total yards and JMU had 92. The Dukes led time of possession by only 18 seconds and both teams had a sack. The one play of separation was negated by a holding penalty – JMU’s D’Angelo Amos returned a punt for a touchdown, but the play was called back due to a holding call on Ron’Dell Carter.

Fourth Down – Defensively, the Dukes have used cornerback Charles Tutt more often in this game than any other game this season. Tutt, a junior coming off of last year’s ACL injury, is playing in a rotation with Curtis Oliver at the traditional corner spot opposite of Jimmy Moreland.