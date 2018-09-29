RICHMOND – James Madison leads Richmond 35-10, at halftime.

The Dukes started slow in the first quarter, but scored 21-straight points as part of a dominating second period.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – Jawon Hamilton and JMU’s kickoff-return team gave the Dukes an ideal start. Hamilton’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown opened the game to give Madison a 7-0 lead. The kickoff-return score for Hamilton, a Central Florida transfer, was JMU’s first since Brandon Ravenel’s 86-yarder on Dec. 3, 2016 in the FCS playoffs against New Hampshire.

Second Down – JMU senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland made it three straight weeks with an interception return for a touchdown when he stepped in front of Richmond quarterback Kevin Johnson’s throw toward the end zone during the second quarter. Moreland caught it and returned it 100 yards for a score. The Royal Palm Beach, Fla., native has six career pick-sixes – one off former North Dakota State cornerback Marcus William’s all-time FCS record of seven.

Third Down – Other than Hamilton’s kickoff return, Richmond outplayed the Dukes throughout the first quarter. Richmond outgained JMU 121 total yards to 45 total yards in the first 15 minutes. JMU running backs Cardon Johnson and Marcus Marshall combined to carry the ball five times for no yards. Richmond quarterback Kevin Johnson threw for 121 yards and wide receiver Tyler Wilkins had a long reception of 42 yards in the opening quarter.

Fourth Down – A few key starters for JMU weren’t in the starting lineup on Saturday. Defensive tackle Adeeb Atariwa wasn’t dressed for the Dukes’ contest against the starters and left guard Jahee Jackson wasn’t on the sideline. Wake Forest transfer Paris Black started in place of Atariwa while regular left tackle Zaire Bethea slid to left guard and Raymond Gillespie earned the start at left tackle.