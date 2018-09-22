HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads William & Mary 17-0 at halftime.

The Dukes outgained the Tribe 222 total yards to 84, but have missed two field goals and the turned the ball over twice, keeping William & Mary in the game.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – Brothers Riley Stapleton and Dylan Stapleton both aided JMU’s offense throughout the first half. The wide receiver, Riley, had six catches for 51 yards during the opening 30 minutes. All six of those catches went for first downs. The tight end, Dylan, recorded his first touchdown catch since transferring from Division II Slippery Rock when he hauled in a 5-yard pass from quarterback Ben DiNucci with 2:47 remaining in the first quarter. On the next possession, Dylan also recovered a fumble when running back Marcus Marshall was hit with the Dukes driving inside William & Mary territory. The series ended with a 1-yard touchdown run for Trai Sharp.

Second Down – The Dukes defense provided a pivotal moment when cornerback Wayne Davis hit Tribe wide receiver Isaiah Kinder to knock the ball free. JMU safety D’Angelo Amos recovered it and returned to the W&M 9-yard line, which led to Dylan Stapleton’s touchdown catch in the first quarter.

Third Down – JMU’s defensive line dominated William & Mary’s offensive line. The Dukes used seven different defensive linemen – starters Ron’Dell Carter, John Daka, Mike Greene and Adeeb Atariwa and second-teamers Darrious Carter, Matt Terrell and Paris Black. Today’s game is Darrious Carter’s first since his suspension ended. The Tribe rushed for 18 yards (and 27 of those came on a fake punt), while the JMU defensive line recorded two sacks and four tackles for loss.

Fourth Down – The Dukes honored William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock about an hour before kickoff. JMU coach Mike Houston greeted Laycock as the longtime Tribe coach walked toward the field before bringing him to midfield where Laycock was presented with a gift from Houston and JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne. Challace McMillin, the first coach in Dukes program history, and William & Mary athletic director Samantha K. Huge were also present during the ceremony. Laycock is retiring after this season.

