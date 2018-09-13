HARRISONBURG – James Madison leads Robert Morris 52-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for five touchdowns, with three through the air and two on the ground. JMU’s 52 points in the first half tied a program record for points in a half.

Here are four observations from the first half.

First Down – Ahead of Thursday’s contest between JMU and Robert Morris, Colonials coach Bernard Clark said the biggest concern for his team was matching the Dukes’ speed. After 30 minutes of play, it’s clear that was a fair concern. On offense, defense and special teams, JMU overwhelmed the Colonials with its speed. The first possession resulted in a 39-yard catch-and-go touchdown for Dukes running back Marcus Marshall on a fly-sweep pass. Fellow running back Cardon Johnson had a 21-yard run on the next series to set up a touchdown. Running back Percy Agyei-Obese added an 80-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter. On special teams, running back Jawon Hamilton registered a 45-yard kick return and JMU held Robert Morris to 40 total return yards on three attempts. Defensively, John Daka notched a tackle for loss when Colonials quarterback Jimmy Walker tried to escape the pocket, but was too slow as Daka corralled him.

Second Down – Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland became JMU’s all-time record holder for interceptions with 15 as he stepped in front of a screen pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second quarter. Moreland tied former JMU safety Raven Greene last week and broke the record on Thursday.

Third Down – Former JMU quarterback Bryan Schor used to scramble all over behind the line of scrimmage in order to throw downfield. DiNucci scrambles all over behind the line of scrimmage until he finds space to run forward. It’s the one noticeable difference between the two signal-callers. Schor was very effective because he could typically find receivers that defensive backs lost track of. DiNucci has to work hard to gain yards, but does so effectively because he maintains the speed to do so. His 17-yard touchdown run early in the second half came on a play where he ran about 60 yards horizontally before turning up field.

Fourth Down – For the game getting moved from Saturday to Thursday on short notice, a good-sized crowd showed up. The student section was filled. I’ll have an official attendance number from JMU after halftime.