RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison trails N.C. State 17-7 at halftime.

The Dukes took an initial 7-0 lead when quarterback Ben DiNucci found wide receiver Riley Stapleton for a 5-yard touchdown with 3:41 left in the first quarter, but the Wolfpack have scored 17 straight points since.

Here are four observations from the first half:

First Down – Mike Houston started Pitt transfer quarterback Ben DiNucci in large part because DiNucci gives the Dukes the best chance to win, the third-year coach said. DiNucci displayed that in the first half by extending plays. DiNucci had a long run of 24 yards, and made a few throws on the run. He’s also completed his first 14 pass attempts, with mostly passes underneath the defense and toward the sidelines. His lone mistake came when he tried to do too much in the second quarter. With the Dukes in the red zone, he scrambled up the pocket and tried to throw while moving forward, but the ball was knocked loose and recovered by N.C. State defensive tackle Eurndraus Bryant.

Second Down – When JMU junior linebacker Dimitri Holloway forced the ball out of N.C. State running back Tyler Baker-Williams’ hands, the fumble came at needed moment for the Dukes. It was recovered by sophomore defensive tackle Mike Greene. N.C. State had marched easily into JMU territory and the fumble ended the drive at the JMU 32-yard line. DiNucci capitalized by throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to junior Riley Stapleton to give the Dukes a 7-0 lead.

Third Down – JMU’s punt team had one good play and one to forget. On his first punt attempt, Dukes sophomore punter Harry O’Kelly pinned N.C. State inside its own 10. On the second, JMU’s punt-coverage unit yielded a 40-yard punt return to Thayer Thomas, who eventually scored a touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Wolfpack quarterback Ryan Finley to give N.C. State a 10-7 lead on the consequent offensive series.

Fourth Down – The Dukes are struggling to match N.C. State’s speed on the perimeter. Finley is 21-of-27 passing for 214 yards and two scores. Finley has identified the Dukes’ man coverage and exploited it well, connecting with six different receivers.