HARRISONBURG — It isn’t every day that a two-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler spends a day in Harrisonburg.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Heath Miller visited James Madison football practice on Thursday.

“I think anytime you can get positive role models in front of your players, you take advantage of that,” third-year JMU coach Mike Houston said. “I appreciate him being here today.”

Miller, a Honaker High School grad, was a college teammate of JMU inside receivers and tight ends coach Fontel Mines at the University of Virginia.

At U.Va., Miller was the 2004 John Mackey Award Winner, which is given to the top tight end in college football annually. During 11 pro seasons in Pittsburgh, Miller hauled in 45 touchdown catches.

“I’m not a big Steelers fan, but I remember playing with him on Madden a few times,” senior running back Trai Sharp said. “He had a great career and he’s definitely someone you can look up to as far as the position you want to be in later on.”

Mines introduced Miller to Houston at the start of practice.

From there, Miller took time to talk one-on-one with individual players during different team periods of practice. He worked with Mines’ inside receivers and tight ends when the Dukes broke up for position drills and then spoke with the entire team to close out the 18th day of training camp at Madison.

“That was cool,” Sharp said. “I talked to him for a little bit during our team session.”

Houston said for two young position groups — the tight ends and inside receivers — learning from an 11-year NFL veteran came at a great time as the Dukes near their season opener a week from Saturday at N.C. State.

True sophomore Clayton Cheatham will start and play the majority of snaps for JMU at tight end. Junior Nick Carlton, who comes off of a season-ending knee injury, and three walk-ons — Mack Cullen (Wilson Memorial), Zach Polglase (Spotswood) and Jesse Layne (Broadway) — back up Cheatham.

Redshirt freshman Josh Sims has earned first-team reps at inside receiver, and behind him is EJ Morgan, an ASA College transfer.

“Coach Mines and Heath are good friends,” Houston said. “He asked me a few weeks back if Heath could come and spend the day with us, and of course, I’m all about the opportunity to have someone who is not only a great player, but a character person to come and be around our players, and talk to them about his experiences, things that set him apart and allowed him to be successful.

“So he spent the whole day with the tight ends and inside receivers.”